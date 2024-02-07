https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/sweden-stops-investigation-into-nord-stream-blasts---prosecution-authority-1116639548.html
Sweden Stops Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts - Prosecution Authority
Sweden announces the termination of the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.
"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the authority said in a statement, adding that "the authorities have a clear view of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack." The prosecution authority said the fact that the sabotage at the pipelines was not directed against the interests of Sweden was among reasons to terminate the investigation.
sweden
The prosecution authority said the fact that the sabotage at the pipelines was not directed against the interests of Sweden was among reasons to terminate the investigation.