The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
Sweden Stops Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts - Prosecution Authority
Sweden Stops Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts - Prosecution Authority
Sweden announces the termination of the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.
"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the authority said in a statement, adding that "the authorities have a clear view of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack." The prosecution authority said the fact that the sabotage at the pipelines was not directed against the interests of Sweden was among reasons to terminate the investigation.
Sweden Stops Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts - Prosecution Authority

09:27 GMT 07.02.2024
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden announces the termination of the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.
"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the authority said in a statement, adding that "the authorities have a clear view of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack."
The prosecution authority said the fact that the sabotage at the pipelines was not directed against the interests of Sweden was among reasons to terminate the investigation.
