Double Standards: Tucker Carlson Vilified Over Putin Interview
On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the hypocrisy of journalists and media attacking Tucker Carlson and accusing him as a traitor after interviewing President Vladimir Putin.
In the initial segment, Fault Lines engaged with journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting Hamas' latest ceasefire offer for Gaza and the release of hostages while the relentless attacks against Palestinians continue.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Afshin Rattansi about Tucker Carlson’s exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin, while many accuse him of being a traitor.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill about Former President Donald Trump's legal battle to appear in the Colorado ballot while the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the hypocrisy of journalists and media attacking Tucker Carlson and accusing him as a traitor after interviewing President Vladimir Putin.
In the initial segment, Fault Lines engaged with journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting Hamas' latest ceasefire offer for Gaza and the release of hostages while the relentless attacks against Palestinians continue.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Afshin Rattansi about Tucker Carlson’s exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin, while many accuse him of being a traitor.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill about Former President Donald Trump's legal battle to appear in the Colorado ballot while the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be president again.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM