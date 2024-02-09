https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/japans-debt-hits-record-high-of-86bln-in-2023---reports-1116698605.html
Japan's Debt Hits Record High of $8.6Bln in 2023 - Reports
Japan's Debt Hits Record High of $8.6Bln in 2023 - Reports
Japan ended 2023 with a record high debt of 1,286.45 trillion yen ($8.6 trillion), the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government data
2024-02-09T15:04+0000
2024-02-09T15:04+0000
2024-02-09T15:04+0000
asia
japan
economic recession
economy
yen
military spending
defense spending
debt
external debt
government debt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111929436_0:0:2962:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_74987af3e6abde65849ea5925ddb8319.jpg
The huge debt reportedly demonstrates that the country depends heavily on borrowing needed to cover expenses for the COVID-19 pandemic fight and rising prices. The total debt consists of government bonds, borrowing and financing bills. Japan has seen an increase in tax revenues in recent years. However, its spending has exceeded tax revenues, Kyodo reported. The national debt reportedly grew by 29.45 trillion yen from December 2022. Currently, the debt is more than twice the size of Japan's economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/japan-may-sacrifice-own-defense-industry-to-continue-buying-us-weapons-as-yen-plummets-1114751212.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/which-country-owes-the-most-debt-1112859992.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111929436_215:0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f46fb4c4caf3cbc90f0b32917d689378.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan's external debt, japan's government debt, what is external debt, how does external debt accumulate, japan's national debt
japan's external debt, japan's government debt, what is external debt, how does external debt accumulate, japan's national debt
Japan's Debt Hits Record High of $8.6Bln in 2023 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan ended 2023 with a record high debt of 1,286.45 trillion yen ($8.6 trillion), the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government data.
The huge debt reportedly demonstrates
that the country depends heavily on borrowing needed to cover expenses for the COVID-19 pandemic fight and rising prices. The total debt consists of government bonds, borrowing and financing bills.
6 November 2023, 11:12 GMT
Japan has seen an increase in tax revenues in recent years. However, its spending has exceeded tax revenues
, Kyodo reported.
The national debt
reportedly grew by 29.45 trillion yen
from December 2022. Currently, the debt is more than twice the size of Japan's economy.
25 August 2023, 11:11 GMT
The Japanese government is trying to return to pre-emergency levels by reducing fiscal expenditures. It was the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis that triggered an increase in fiscal expenditures. However, the government budget will be the second largest ever at 112.57 trillion yen for fiscal 2024, which starts in April, Kyodo reported.