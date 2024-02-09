https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/japans-debt-hits-record-high-of-86bln-in-2023---reports-1116698605.html

Japan's Debt Hits Record High of $8.6Bln in 2023 - Reports

Japan ended 2023 with a record high debt of 1,286.45 trillion yen ($8.6 trillion), the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government data

The huge debt reportedly demonstrates that the country depends heavily on borrowing needed to cover expenses for the COVID-19 pandemic fight and rising prices. The total debt consists of government bonds, borrowing and financing bills. Japan has seen an increase in tax revenues in recent years. However, its spending has exceeded tax revenues, Kyodo reported. The national debt reportedly grew by 29.45 trillion yen from December 2022. Currently, the debt is more than twice the size of Japan's economy.

