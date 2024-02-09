International
Musk Says SpaceX Starship Should Make It to Moon in Less Than 5 Years
Musk Says SpaceX Starship Should Make It to Moon in Less Than 5 Years
American entrepreneur Elon Musk said SpaceX Starship should get to the Moon in less than five years, adding SpaceX will take astronauts to the furthest they have been past half a century during this year
2024-02-09T20:57+0000
2024-02-09T20:56+0000
"Starship should be able to make it to the moon in less than five years," Musk said on his social media platform X. SpaceX will also take astronauts furthest they have been past half a century during this year, Musk added. In January, Musk said he hopes his company will send humans to the Moon and Mars within the next eight years.Musk also announced plans to colonize Mars and has built the Starship spacecraft to achieve that goal. In addition, Musk has announced plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050. Industry experts call such a goal unrealistic.
elon musk, spacex, astronauts on the moon, moon travelling, spacex starship, space travelling, spacex moon travel
20:57 GMT 09.02.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that his SpaceX Starship should get to the Moon in less than five years.
"Starship should be able to make it to the moon in less than five years," Musk said on his social media platform X.
SpaceX will also take astronauts furthest they have been past half a century during this year, Musk added.
Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA's Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is rolled out of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2024
World
NASA Delays Crewed Moon Landing Mission to 2026
9 January, 20:18 GMT
In January, Musk said he hopes his company will send humans to the Moon and Mars within the next eight years.
Musk also announced plans to colonize Mars and has built the Starship spacecraft to achieve that goal.
In addition, Musk has announced plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050. Industry experts call such a goal unrealistic.
