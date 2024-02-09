https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/musk-says-spacex-starship-should-make-it-to-moon-in-less-than-5-years-1116704605.html

Musk Says SpaceX Starship Should Make It to Moon in Less Than 5 Years

Musk Says SpaceX Starship Should Make It to Moon in Less Than 5 Years

American entrepreneur Elon Musk said SpaceX Starship should get to the Moon in less than five years, adding SpaceX will take astronauts to the furthest they have been past half a century during this year

2024-02-09T20:57+0000

2024-02-09T20:57+0000

2024-02-09T20:56+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

elon musk

mars

starship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082782221_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6be5aca701c6f54cbba56073da9ba5.jpg

"Starship should be able to make it to the moon in less than five years," Musk said on his social media platform X. SpaceX will also take astronauts furthest they have been past half a century during this year, Musk added. In January, Musk said he hopes his company will send humans to the Moon and Mars within the next eight years.Musk also announced plans to colonize Mars and has built the Starship spacecraft to achieve that goal. In addition, Musk has announced plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050. Industry experts call such a goal unrealistic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/nasa-delays-crewed-moon-landing-mission-to-2026-1116084606.html

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, spacex, astronauts on the moon, moon travelling, spacex starship, space travelling, spacex moon travel