https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/putin-on-nato-opening-doors-to-ukraine-in-2008-we-did-not-agree-on-that-1116679594.html

Putin on NATO Opening Doors to Ukraine in 2008: 'We Did Not Agree on That'

Putin on NATO Opening Doors to Ukraine in 2008: 'We Did Not Agree on That'

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson said he had not agreed with the West's move to have NATO open its doors to Ukraine in 2008.

2024-02-09T03:39+0000

2024-02-09T03:39+0000

2024-02-09T03:34+0000

world

russia

ukraine

nato

vladimir putin

tucker carlson

joe biden

putin’s interview with tucker carlson

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103522/88/1035228815_0:183:3073:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_bba404c3b49d85917275ccaed70d505a.jpg

"Ultimately, in 2008, at the summit in Bucharest, they declared that the doors for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO were open...This is not how we agreed," Putin said in the interview that aired on Thursday. At the 2008 summit, while the accession of Ukraine to the military bloc was backed by the US and several eastern and central European nations, the initiative was strongly opposed by longtime American allies Germany and France. The downvoting by both nations was recalled early on during Russia's special military operation, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky name-checking former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.Touching on Russia's own intentions to once join NATO, Putin recalled an instance with former US President Bill Clinton at the Kremlin in which the American president flip-flopped on the subject. While the 2000 meeting initially saw Clinton admit there was a possibility, the US official changed his tune in a matter of hours, saying, "You know, I've talked to my team, no, it's not possible now.'"Putin further noted during the interview that once it had become clear that Russia was not welcome to join, he opted to build relations with the United States in other ways.However, US-Russia relations would ultimately remain chilled in the post-Cold War era, with NATO instead choosing to make moves to further encroach on Russia's borders.Highlighting NATO's efforts to stir anti-Russian sentiment, the Russian president pointed out how the military bloc has worked throughout the years to create an imaginary Russian threat to intimidate their own populations.He stated that Russia could only send troops to Poland if Poland first attacked Russia.Putin was speaking in Russian during the interview and the quotes are from Carlson’s official translation in English. The Carlson exclusive managed to bring in over 30 million viewers, with the journalist seeing his subscriber counts skyrocket over a short span of time.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tucker carlson interviews vladimir putin, exclusive interview with vladimir putin, nato encroachment of russia, nato actions against russia, ukraine nato membership