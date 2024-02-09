https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/putins-interview-with-carlson-on-x-watched-by-over-50mln-people-in-6-hours-1116689040.html

Putin's Interview With Carlson on X Watched by Over 50Mln People in 6 Hours

Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson published on X has gained 56 million views in six hours.

The number of reposts stands at over 160,000 and more than 500,000 people liked the post. The video on YouTube has been viewed by over 2 million people.On Thursday night, Carlson published his interview with the Russian president, which lasted for over two hours and covered different topics, including the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, the Russia-NATO relationship, artificial intelligence, and others.

