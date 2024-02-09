https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/russian-president-explaines-meaning-of-denazification-to-tucker-carlson-1116678400.html

Russian President Explains Meaning of 'Denazification' to Tucker Carlson

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained to Tucker Carlson what he means with the term "denazification" when referring to the objectives of the special military operation.

"You say Hitler has been dead for so many years, 80 years. But, his example lives on. The people who exterminate the Jews, Russians or poles are alive. And the president, the current president of today's Ukraine, applauds him in the Canadian Parliament, gives a standing ovation. Can we say that we have completely uprooted this ideology? If what we see is happening today, that is what denazification is in our understanding. We have to get rid of those people who maintain this concept and support this practice and try to preserve it. That is what denazification is. That is what we mean," Putin said during an exclusive interview with the American journalist that was released Thursday.The Russian president noted that despite the fact that German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler died 80 years ago, some continue to support his ideas, pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the stunning 2023 incident in which members of the Canadian Parliament honored a 98-year-old Nazi veteran.Putin also detailed that during peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, an agreement was reached in writing that "neo-Nazism would not be cultivated in Ukraine, including that it would be prohibited at the legislative level." Speaking about Russia's special military operation, Putin further admitted that it has not yet achieved its objectives, emphasizing the significance of denazification, including a ban on neo-Nazi movements.Putin spoke in Russian during the interview and the quotes were provided through an official translation by Carlson's team in English.

