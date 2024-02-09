https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/russian-president-explaines-meaning-of-denazification-to-tucker-carlson-1116678400.html
Russian President Explains Meaning of 'Denazification' to Tucker Carlson
Russian President Explains Meaning of 'Denazification' to Tucker Carlson
Russian President Vladimir Putin explained to Tucker Carlson what he means with the term "denazification" when referring to the objectives of the special military operation.
2024-02-09T06:21+0000
2024-02-09T06:21+0000
2024-02-09T06:21+0000
world
vladimir putin
tucker carlson
adolf hitler
ukraine
russia
canadian parliament
neo-nazism
neo-nazism in ukraine
putin’s interview with tucker carlson
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116686075_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56e127c51acde444a3e48945b48e1def.jpg
"You say Hitler has been dead for so many years, 80 years. But, his example lives on. The people who exterminate the Jews, Russians or poles are alive. And the president, the current president of today's Ukraine, applauds him in the Canadian Parliament, gives a standing ovation. Can we say that we have completely uprooted this ideology? If what we see is happening today, that is what denazification is in our understanding. We have to get rid of those people who maintain this concept and support this practice and try to preserve it. That is what denazification is. That is what we mean," Putin said during an exclusive interview with the American journalist that was released Thursday.The Russian president noted that despite the fact that German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler died 80 years ago, some continue to support his ideas, pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the stunning 2023 incident in which members of the Canadian Parliament honored a 98-year-old Nazi veteran.Putin also detailed that during peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, an agreement was reached in writing that "neo-Nazism would not be cultivated in Ukraine, including that it would be prohibited at the legislative level." Speaking about Russia's special military operation, Putin further admitted that it has not yet achieved its objectives, emphasizing the significance of denazification, including a ban on neo-Nazi movements.Putin spoke in Russian during the interview and the quotes were provided through an official translation by Carlson's team in English.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/trudeau-invited-nazi-veteran-hunka-to-attend-parliament-session---russian-embassy-1116631795.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116686075_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0428fe4e690d6ae0600ad7f9ee0c4ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tucker carlson interview vladimir putin, exclusive putin interview, ukraine conflict, tucker carlson, vladimir putin,, denazification, russian goals
tucker carlson interview vladimir putin, exclusive putin interview, ukraine conflict, tucker carlson, vladimir putin,, denazification, russian goals
Russian President Explains Meaning of 'Denazification' to Tucker Carlson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin explained to Tucker Carlson what he means with the term "denazification" when referring to the objectives of the special military operation.
"You say Hitler has been dead for so many years, 80 years. But, his example lives on. The people who exterminate the Jews, Russians or poles are alive. And the president, the current president of today's Ukraine, applauds him in the Canadian Parliament, gives a standing ovation. Can we say that we have completely uprooted this ideology? If what we see is happening today, that is what denazification is in our understanding. We have to get rid of those people who maintain this concept and support this practice and try to preserve it. That is what denazification is. That is what we mean," Putin said during an exclusive interview with the American journalist that was released Thursday.
The Russian president noted that despite the fact that German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler died 80 years ago, some continue to support his ideas, pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the stunning 2023 incident in which members of the Canadian Parliament honored a 98-year-old Nazi veteran.
Putin also detailed that during peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, an agreement was reached in writing that "neo-Nazism would not be cultivated in Ukraine, including that it would be prohibited at the legislative level."
"You know, as strange as it may seem to you during the negotiations at Istanbul, we did agree that we have it all in writing. Neo-Nazism would not be cultivated in Ukraine, including that it would be prohibited at the legislative level. Mr. Carlson, we agreed on that. This, it turns out, can be done during the negotiation process. And there's nothing humiliating for Ukraine as a modern, civilized state. Is there any state allowed to promote Nazism? It is not, is it?" the president stressed.
Speaking about Russia's special military operation, Putin further admitted that it has not yet achieved its objectives, emphasizing the significance of denazification, including a ban on neo-Nazi movements.
"We haven't achieved our aims yet because one of them is denazification. This means the prohibition of all kinds of neo-Nazi movements," Putin told Carlson.
The highly-anticipated interview between Putin and Carlson hit some 11 million views on the X platform an hour after its release. The sit-down interview touched on a variety of topics from the state of US-Russia relations, the Nord Stream sabotage, and the causes of the Ukrainian conflict.
In the lead-up to the Thursday release, Carlson's efforts were repeatedly dragged by mainstream US media, with officials going so far as raising the possibility of sanctions against the journalist.
Putin spoke in Russian during the interview and the quotes were provided through an official translation by Carlson's team in English.