Russian Scientists Grow ‘Mini-Brains’ to Study Cognition
Scholars working at a major Russian research center in Siberia have made a breakthrough in genetics, giving insight into the connection between the human genetic code and cognitive development
Scientists from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (Russia’s Federal Research Center) – part of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), based in Novosibirsk, have artificially produced “mini-brains” in a lab.Those lab-grown “mini-brains” will enable further studies into the way different genetic traits affect one’s cognitive functions.Russian biologists said they had managed to create three-dimensional cerebral organoids — also referred to as “brain organoids” — that are structurally similar to the human tissue. The 3D models will help to research how damage to or turning off of specific coding regions, a portion of a gene’s DNA factor into human intelligence.Those involved in genome studies believe that genes’ human accelerated regions (HAR-elements) greatly impact the development of human speech and complex thinking.Novosibirsk-based researchers seek to study how mutations in the CNTN6 gene affect developmental disabilities, including mental retardation.Initial results have shown that removing one’s genome HAR-elements has serious consequences for the "mini-brain's" functions.A team of scientists, headed by Tatiana Schneider, intends to further their studies under a research grant. Further exploration of the subject will give a better insight into the ways various pathologies shape and ways to prevent them.
13:19 GMT 09.02.2024
Scientists from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (Russia’s Federal Research Center) – part of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), based in Novosibirsk, have artificially produced “mini-brains” in a lab.
Those lab-grown “mini-brains” will enable further studies into the way different genetic traits affect one’s cognitive functions.
Russian biologists said they had managed to create three-dimensional cerebral organoids — also referred to as “brain organoids” — that are structurally similar to the human tissue. The 3D models will help to research how damage to or turning off of specific coding regions, a portion of a gene’s DNA factor into human intelligence.
Those involved in genome studies believe that genes’ human accelerated regions (HAR-elements) greatly impact the development of human speech and complex thinking.
Novosibirsk-based researchers seek to study how mutations in the CNTN6 gene affect developmental disabilities, including mental retardation.
Initial results have shown that removing one’s genome HAR-elements has serious consequences for the "mini-brain's" functions.
A team of scientists, headed by Tatiana Schneider, intends to further their studies under a research grant. Further exploration of the subject will give a better insight into the ways various pathologies shape and ways to prevent them.
