Russian Scientists Suggest New Way to Protect Aircraft Wiring From Overload

Scientists at Russia's Vyatka State University have found that a rare-earth magnet made of samarium and cobalt has real-life applications in high-tech manufacturing and production.

Researchers working in the Vyatka State University (VYATSU) in Kirov have suggested that using permanent magnets built from samarium-cobalt (SmCo) alloy at high external overloads makes current distribution devices the current in electrical circuits more stable and reliable.The university’s press office said the results of the study could be useful in aircraft engineering.VYATSU researchers examined reliability issues in switching and fixing the end positions of electrical contacts. They suggested improvements to existing designs of switching devices by installing permanent magnets made from SmCo alloy.The professor added that due to the development of software capabilities, computer modeling is now of great interest, especially in managing such switching devices operating under harsh conditions.VYATSU scholars have noted that the new design materials and software will enable engineers to account for multiple factors in the modeling process, and infinitely improve the domestic Russian design characteristics and mass-dimensional indicators that exist today.

