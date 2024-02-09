International
Russia's Air Defense Systems Intercepts 19 Ukrainian Drones
Russia’s Air Defense Systems Intercepts 19 Ukrainian Drones
Russia’s air defense systems have intercepted a wave of Ukrainian drones over a fuel and energy complex in the Orel Region, the region’s governor, Andrey Klychkov, said on Friday.
"Last night, the air defense system prevented the enemy’s drone attack on the sites of a fuel and energy complex in the Orel Region," Klychkov said on Telegram. No one has been injured as a result, the governor added. Russia’s air defense systems intercepted in total 19 drones launched by Ukraine over the Kursk, Bryansk, Orel regions, the Krasnodar Territory and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
russia’s air defense systems, ukrainian drones
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s air defense systems have intercepted a wave of Ukrainian drones over a fuel and energy complex in the Orel Region, the region’s governor, Andrey Klychkov, said on Friday.
"Last night, the air defense system prevented the enemy’s drone attack on the sites of a fuel and energy complex in the Orel Region," Klychkov said on Telegram.
No one has been injured as a result, the governor added.
Russia’s air defense systems intercepted in total 19 drones launched by Ukraine over the Kursk, Bryansk, Orel regions, the Krasnodar Territory and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
