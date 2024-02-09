https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/russian-defense-minister-shoigu-chairs-meeting-at-headquarters-of-joint-group-of-forces-1116684729.html

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Chairs Meeting at Headquarters of Joint Group of Forces

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Chairs Meeting at Headquarters of Joint Group of Forces

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces on the current situation in the country's special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday instructed the military to carry out more active reconnaissance of the entire depth of the Ukrainian armed forces' defense and act proactively, the Russian Defense Ministry said."On the basis of the results of work at the control points of the troops' groupings, the Russian Defense Minister held a meeting at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces, where he heard reports of commanders on the current situation in the special military operation zone, the nature of enemy actions and the performance of combat tasks of subordinate troops in the operational areas," the ministry said.Colonel-General Yevgeny Nikiforov, the commander of the Zapad battlegroup, reported to the chief of the Military Department on the high efficiency of the interaction of the group's assault units with the reconnaissance, impact and firing complexes received by the troops during the breakthrough of the enemy's defenses.At the headquarters, Shoigu was shown the effective destruction of the Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS reconnaissance and strike complex near Belaya Krinitsa, the position of the S-300 division in the direction of Kherson, the Ukranian forces ammunition depot in the direction of Krasny Liman, as well as the US M777 howitzer near Chasov Yar.

