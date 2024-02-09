https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/soyuz-21v-rocket-with-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---mod-1116690264.html
Soyuz-2.1v Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On Friday, February 9, combat crews of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a light-class launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1v with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region at 10:03 [local time, 07:03 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement.The last time a rocket of the same class was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome was in late December 2023.The Russian Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket is an advanced variant of the Soyuz launch vehicle, designed to deliver satellites into low Earth orbit. Equipped with upgraded engines and avionics, the Soyuz-2.1v offers increased reliability, flexibility, and efficiency compared to its predecessors.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On Friday, February 9, combat crews of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a light-class launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1v with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome
) in the Arkhangelsk Region at 10:03 [local time, 07:03 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement.
The last time a rocket of the same class was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome was in late December 2023.
The Russian Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket is an advanced variant of the Soyuz launch vehicle, designed to deliver satellites into low Earth orbit. Equipped with upgraded engines and avionics, the Soyuz-2.1v offers increased reliability, flexibility, and efficiency compared to its predecessors.