Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying satellites has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"On Thursday, December 21 ... a combat crew of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with spacecraft on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region)," the MoD said in a statement.Soyuz-2 is an upgraded and advanced version of its Soviet-era predecessor. In its basic form, it is a three-stage launch vehicle, capable of placing payloads into the Earth's low orbit.This particular launch was among the planned space missions scheduled for 2023 and announced at the beginning of the year.
Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome

10:54 GMT 21.12.2023
The launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo ship on a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 1, 2023.
The launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo ship on a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© Photo : Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying satellites has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"On Thursday, December 21 ... a combat crew of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with spacecraft on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region)," the MoD said in a statement.
Soyuz-2 is an upgraded and advanced version of its Soviet-era predecessor. In its basic form, it is a three-stage launch vehicle, capable of placing payloads into the Earth's low orbit.

This particular launch was among the planned space missions scheduled for 2023 and announced at the beginning of the year.
