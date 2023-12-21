https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/russia-launches-satellite-carrying-soyuz-rocket-at-plesetsk-cosmodrome-1115720931.html
Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying satellites has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
2023-12-21T10:54+0000
2023-12-21T10:54+0000
2023-12-21T10:54+0000
russia
plesetsk
russia
earth
russian ministry of defense
russian defense ministry
soyuz-2.1b
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115321711_0:173:3072:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee5ab85a8fe8182a5a9683dffe4d56a.jpg
"On Thursday, December 21 ... a combat crew of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with spacecraft on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region)," the MoD said in a statement.Soyuz-2 is an upgraded and advanced version of its Soviet-era predecessor. In its basic form, it is a three-stage launch vehicle, capable of placing payloads into the Earth's low orbit.This particular launch was among the planned space missions scheduled for 2023 and announced at the beginning of the year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-missiles-soar-as-strategic-nuclear-deterrence-forces-drill-takes-off-1114494041.html
plesetsk
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115321711_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8da77a5fc7854ef18f4106b1f87d5a25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rocket launches in russia, russia's recent rocket launches, russian soyuz rocket, russia's space development, russia's military research in spece
rocket launches in russia, russia's recent rocket launches, russian soyuz rocket, russia's space development, russia's military research in spece
Russia Launches Satellite-Carrying Soyuz Rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying satellites has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.