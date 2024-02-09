International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/tea-slows-down-aging-process-in-humans---study-1116700090.html
Tea Slows Down Aging Process in Humans - Study
Tea Slows Down Aging Process in Humans - Study
Lifestyle changes can slow aging and prevent related diseases, but it seems that drinking tea can also help.
2024-02-09T18:27+0000
2024-02-09T18:27+0000
beyond politics
sichuan university
lancet
britain
china
science & tech
society
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107801/95/1078019569_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_34741e730fb46527aeca3b466212d597.jpg
Drinking three cups of tea regularly seems can delay aging, a study published in The Lancet suggest. Researchers from China’s Sichuan University discovered that certain chemical compounds called polyphenols in tea contribute to the effect.The scientists examined data from around 8,000 people in China aged 30 to 79 and about 6,000 volunteers from Britain aged 37 to 73. They gathered details of the volunteers' food consumption patterns, and told them to record the quantity of tea they consumed.The study team also measured participants' blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body fat percentage. They used these details to assess the respondents' apparent age.Researchers found that individuals who drink tea regularly tend to experience a slower biological aging process. The phenomenon was attributed to polyphenols, a special plant-derived compound in tea. Polyphenols are recognized for their ability to combat aging by reducing inflammation and possessing detoxifying effects.However, the researchers pointed out that their study was observational and could not confirm whether tea consumption was directly linked to slower ageing. At the same time, they observed that participants who stopped drinking tea seemed to age faster.The study did not investigate if certain varieties of tea were more effective in slowing aging than others, finding no significant differences between tea drinkers in China and the UK. Tea temperature also had no effect, and researchers did not ask about the size of the teacups used.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-china-mongolia-to-launch-great-tea-road-tourist-route-economy-ministry-1114071674.html
britain
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107801/95/1078019569_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8496ec402dc1f07244fe8df844e099f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tea, polyphenols, tea consumption.
tea, polyphenols, tea consumption.

Tea Slows Down Aging Process in Humans - Study

18:27 GMT 09.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yuki Shimazu / TeaA cup of tea
A cup of tea - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yuki Shimazu / Tea
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
Lifestyle changes can slow aging and prevent related diseases, but it seems that drinking tea can also help.
Drinking three cups of tea regularly seems can delay aging, a study published in The Lancet suggest.
Researchers from China’s Sichuan University discovered that certain chemical compounds called polyphenols in tea contribute to the effect.
The scientists examined data from around 8,000 people in China aged 30 to 79 and about 6,000 volunteers from Britain aged 37 to 73. They gathered details of the volunteers' food consumption patterns, and told them to record the quantity of tea they consumed.
The Assumption Cathedral on the spit of the Volga and Kotorosl rivers in Yaroslavl - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
World
Russia, China, Mongolia to Launch ‘Great Tea Road’ Tourist Route
10 October 2023, 15:17 GMT
The study team also measured participants' blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body fat percentage. They used these details to assess the respondents' apparent age.
Researchers found that individuals who drink tea regularly tend to experience a slower biological aging process. The phenomenon was attributed to polyphenols, a special plant-derived compound in tea. Polyphenols are recognized for their ability to combat aging by reducing inflammation and possessing detoxifying effects.
However, the researchers pointed out that their study was observational and could not confirm whether tea consumption was directly linked to slower ageing. At the same time, they observed that participants who stopped drinking tea seemed to age faster.
The study did not investigate if certain varieties of tea were more effective in slowing aging than others, finding no significant differences between tea drinkers in China and the UK. Tea temperature also had no effect, and researchers did not ask about the size of the teacups used.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала