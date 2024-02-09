https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/watch-in-full-president-putins-interview-to-tucker-carlson-1116683752.html
Watch in Full: President Putin's Interview With Tucker Carlson
Watch in Full: President Putin's Interview With Tucker Carlson
On February 9, American journalist Tucker Carlson released his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The interview lasted over two hours and covered a wide range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and others.Carlson announced on Tuesday that he had organized an interview with Putin in Moscow out of a journalistic obligation to inform Americans about the realities of the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.Sputnik brings you Russian President Putin's full interview.
05:03 GMT 09.02.2024 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 09.02.2024)
On February 9, American journalist Tucker Carlson released his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The interview lasted over two hours and covered a wide range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and others.
Carlson announced on Tuesday that he had organized an interview with Putin in Moscow out of a journalistic obligation to inform Americans about the realities of the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.
Sputnik brings you Russian President Putin's full interview.