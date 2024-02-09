https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/zaluzhnys-resignation-appointment-of-syrsky-will-not-change-special-operation---kremlin-1116690753.html

Zaluzhny's Resignation, Appointment of Syrsky Will Not Change Special Operation - Kremlin

The resignation of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and the appointment of Oleksandr Syrsky will not change the course of Russia's special operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We do not consider these factors to change the course of the special operation," Peskov told a briefing. Russia will continue its actions until it reaches all goals, the spokesman added.Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said he appointed Oleksand Syrsky as the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Zelensky said that he discussed the renewal of the Ukrainian armed forces with its current Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, and proposed him to "remain a part of the team."

