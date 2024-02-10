https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/biden-claims-congress-failure-to-approve-new-ukraine-aid-close-to-criminal-neglect-1116705971.html

Biden Claims Congress' Failure to Approve New Ukraine Aid 'Close to Criminal Neglect'

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US Congress' failure to approve new funding for Ukraine security assistance is close to criminal neglect.

"The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, not to support Ukraine is close to criminal neglect, it is outrageous," Biden said during remarks alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms. Republicans claim the reforms in the bill would not do enough to deter illegal immigration to the United States. The Senate is working to pass a separate national security bill that would exclude any border measures.

