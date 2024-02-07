https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-senate-blocks-118bln-foreign-aid-immigration-reform-bill-1116651044.html
US Senate Blocks $118Bln Foreign Aid, Immigration Reform Bill
US Senate Blocks $118Bln Foreign Aid, Immigration Reform Bill
The US Senate on Wednesday blocked a $118 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as immigration reforms and national security measures.
2024-02-07T20:05+0000
2024-02-07T20:05+0000
2024-02-07T20:05+0000
americas
us senate
ukraine crisis
us
joe biden
israel
ukraine
us senate
foreign aid
us foreign aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg
A motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the legislation failed to receive the 60 required votes, although voting continues. On Sunday, Senate negotiators released a bill text for the $118 billion supplemental funding legislation, following months of bipartisan talks on the matter. The Biden administration initially requested supplemental funding from the US Congress in October. The Senate is now set to consider a revised version of the legislation, which includes Ukraine and Israel aid but not immigration reforms. The revised bill provides $95.34 billion in funding, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-house-speaker-johnson-says-new-supplemental-funding-bill-even-worse-than-expected-1116593979.html
americas
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f02e0de8e9b2000267791b324b87baa9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid, arms to ukraine, supplemental funding, supplemental funding bill, funding bill, aid for ukraine, aid for israel, migration bill, illegal migration, illegal migrants, us-mexico border, border security
us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid, arms to ukraine, supplemental funding, supplemental funding bill, funding bill, aid for ukraine, aid for israel, migration bill, illegal migration, illegal migrants, us-mexico border, border security
US Senate Blocks $118Bln Foreign Aid, Immigration Reform Bill
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Wednesday blocked a $118 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as immigration reforms and national security measures.
A motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the legislation failed to receive the 60 required votes, although voting continues.
On Sunday, Senate negotiators released a bill text for the $118 billion supplemental funding legislation
, following months of bipartisan talks on the matter. The Biden administration initially requested supplemental funding from the US Congress in October.
The Senate is now set to consider a revised version of the legislation, which includes Ukraine and Israel aid but not immigration reforms. The revised bill provides $95.34 billion in funding, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.