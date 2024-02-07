https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-senate-blocks-118bln-foreign-aid-immigration-reform-bill-1116651044.html

US Senate Blocks $118Bln Foreign Aid, Immigration Reform Bill

The US Senate on Wednesday blocked a $118 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as immigration reforms and national security measures.

A motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the legislation failed to receive the 60 required votes, although voting continues. On Sunday, Senate negotiators released a bill text for the $118 billion supplemental funding legislation, following months of bipartisan talks on the matter. The Biden administration initially requested supplemental funding from the US Congress in October. The Senate is now set to consider a revised version of the legislation, which includes Ukraine and Israel aid but not immigration reforms. The revised bill provides $95.34 billion in funding, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

