Hungary Will Never Take Part in Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Says Hungarian FM Szijjarto
Hungary Will Never Take Part in Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Says Hungarian FM Szijjarto
Hungary has never participated and will never participate in arms deliveries to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
"Hungary has never been part and we will never be part of any actions which aim at delivering weapons to Ukraine. Simply because we do believe that the more weapons are being delivered to Ukraine, the longer the war will take and the longer the war takes more destruction will take place and more people will die," Szijjarto said on Friday. The foreign minister emphasized that one of Hungary's conditions to agree with the European Union allocation of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine was for the money not cover any weapons deliveries.Szijjarto said Budapest received guarantees from Brussels that Hungarian funds frozen by the EU would not be sent to Ukraine and that a transparent mechanism would be created to control the expenditure of funds allocated to that country. Earlier in February, EU leaders reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros as part of the block's macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period until 2027. The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine last year amounted to 18 billion euros, transferred in monthly payments of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the state of implementing reforms and fighting corruption.
Subscribe
NEW YORK (RIA Novosti) - Hungary has never participated and will never participate in arms deliveries to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
“Hungary has never been part and we will never be part of any actions which aim at delivering weapons to Ukraine. Simply because we do believe that the more weapons are being delivered to Ukraine, the longer the war will take and the longer the war takes more destruction will take place and more people will die,” Szijjarto said on Friday.
The foreign minister emphasized that one of Hungary's conditions to agree with the European Union allocation of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine was for the money not cover any weapons deliveries.
Szijjarto said Budapest received guarantees from Brussels that Hungarian funds frozen by the EU would not be sent to Ukraine and that a transparent mechanism would be created to control the expenditure of funds allocated to that country.
Earlier in February, EU leaders reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros as part of the block's macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period until 2027.
The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine last year amounted to 18 billion euros, transferred in monthly payments of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the state of implementing reforms and fighting corruption.
