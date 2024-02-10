https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/russias-rosatom-head-to-visit-hungary-early-march-to-inspect-paks-nuclear-plant-says-hungarian-fm-1116706284.html

Russia’s Rosatom Head to Visit Hungary Early March to Inspect Paks Nuclear Plant, Says Hungarian FM

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev will visit Hungary in early March to inspect two nuclear power plant blocks near the city of Paks, FM Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

2024-02-10T01:35+0000

2024-02-10T01:35+0000

2024-02-10T01:35+0000

“He's coming in the beginning of March. I have had a phone conversation with him [Likhachev] yesterday as well,” Szijjarto said on Friday. Szijjarto noted that the Hungarian side is working closely on the project with their colleagues from Rosatom due to the key nature of energy in the modern global economy. According to Szijjarto, the construction of two additional nuclear units will more than double energy production in Hungary, as well as increase its share in the country’s energy sector to 70%. Paks is Hungary's only nuclear power plant, generating about a third of all electricity in the country, with the share expected to increase after the planned commissioning of the two new NPP reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly said that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security. The four units of the 500-megawatt Paks NPP were built between 1982 and 1987, and their 30-year operating lifespan was extended by 20 years between 2012 and 2017, to allow for their closure between 2032 and 2037.In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The parties agreed that Russia would allocate a $10.6 billion loan to finance the construction of the units while the entire project cost is 12.5 billion euros. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said in February that construction was set to begin in 2024. At the moment, Rosatom is involved in the construction of nuclear power plants in Turkiye, India, China, Egypt, Hungary, and Bangladesh.

