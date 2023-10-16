International
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat
Budapest does not intend to look for a new supplier of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) and is satisfied with the cooperation with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and nuclear fuel company TVEL, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We are absolutely satisfied with cooperation with Rosatom and with the company TVEL. When it comes to the nuclear industry, there is no reason to change," Szijjarto said when was asked if Hungary plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with Western one in the future.When other companies contact Hungary, the country holds negotiations with them, but they cannot have any influence on Budapest's decision-making, the minister said, adding that the country makes decisions independently, based on its interests.
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat

06:36 GMT 16.10.2023
Министр внешних экономических связей иностранных дел Венгрии Петер Сийярто
Министр внешних экономических связей иностранных дел Венгрии Петер Сийярто - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Budapest does not intend to look for a new supplier of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) and is satisfied with the cooperation with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and nuclear fuel company TVEL, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We are absolutely satisfied with cooperation with Rosatom and with the company TVEL. When it comes to the nuclear industry, there is no reason to change," Szijjarto said when was asked if Hungary plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with Western one in the future.
When other companies contact Hungary, the country holds negotiations with them, but they cannot have any influence on Budapest's decision-making, the minister said, adding that the country makes decisions independently, based on its interests.
