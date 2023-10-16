https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/hungary-will-not-replace-rosatom-with-another-nuclear-fuel-supplier--top-diplomat-1114222620.html
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat
Budapest does not intend to look for a new supplier of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) and is satisfied with the cooperation with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and nuclear fuel company TVEL, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Sputnik.
2023-10-16T06:36+0000
2023-10-16T06:36+0000
2023-10-16T06:36+0000
world
russia
russian economy under sanctions
rosatom
paks nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:232:2200:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_3518814068d8a3908633204e936d9ed9.jpg
"We are absolutely satisfied with cooperation with Rosatom and with the company TVEL. When it comes to the nuclear industry, there is no reason to change," Szijjarto said when was asked if Hungary plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with Western one in the future.When other companies contact Hungary, the country holds negotiations with them, but they cannot have any influence on Budapest's decision-making, the minister said, adding that the country makes decisions independently, based on its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/rosatom-head-gives-certificate-of-fuel-delivery-to-rooppur-nuclear-power-plant-to-bangladeshi-1113948462.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:26:2200:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_153b5887171a0b45ef6a6fcfae9adcbd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom, paks nuclear plant, nuclear fuel
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom, paks nuclear plant, nuclear fuel
Hungary Will Not Replace Rosatom With Another Nuclear Fuel Supplier – Top Diplomat
Budapest does not intend to look for a new supplier of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) and is satisfied with the cooperation with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and nuclear fuel company TVEL, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We are absolutely satisfied with cooperation with Rosatom and with the company TVEL. When it comes to the nuclear industry, there is no reason to change," Szijjarto said when was asked if Hungary plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with Western one
in the future.
When other companies contact Hungary, the country holds negotiations with them, but they cannot have any influence on Budapest's decision-making, the minister said, adding that the country makes decisions independently, based on its interests.