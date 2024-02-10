https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/the-wests-hate-crime-problem-destroy-war-hero-monuments-but-protect-satanist-statues-1116715140.html

The West's Hate Crime Problem: Destroy War Hero Monuments, But Protect Satanist Statues

Maybe the fact that it was done "to protect free speech" and "equality" in a country where you're not allowed, and can't even read this article on Sputnik International News without a strong VPN? Free speech for the Devil, but free speech for international news? They'll cut you off at the ankles.

So, what is "evil"? Here are two from M. Scott Peck that I find comprehensive - "The willingness to impose suffering on others, in order to avoid your own spiritual growth", and "militant ignorance". Now we know what evil is. So, what is hate?The best definition of hate I have ever read was Hunter S. Thompson's phrase, "fear and loathing". And by this definition, aren't there things that should be hated? Feared and loathed? Someone who hurts a child, Nazi war criminals who intentionally and continuously target civilians for mass murder, a phiolsophy which deems some people the "master race", and delegates other human beings to the status of livestock or insects, and treats them as such? The worship of the epitome of evil? Do you not fear and loathe these things? Then, you hate them. And why shouldn't you? If there is a law against things that people have a right to hate, that people should hate, then that law is actually a law against truth, against history, a law against morality. Right?Can you tell me what's wrong with this picture?Is it the goat-headed, androgynous Satan on a throne? The little pre-adolescent girl and boy looking up at Satan with love and admiration? (Maybe something's not quite right with that, eh?) Is it the fact that it was sitting on the public grounds of the Arkansas state Capitol, (Land of Bill and Hillary) like the one that was displayed in the Iowa state Capitol, last Christmas? How about all of the above? Maybe the fact that it was done "to protect free speech" and "equality" in a country where you're not allowed, and can't even read this article on Sputnik International News without a strong VPN? Free speech for the Devil, but free speech for international news? They'll cut you off at the ankles.Here's some more "free speech" from Iowa's state Capitol this past Christmas...Meanwhile, scores, if not hundreds, of monuments to the Heroes of the Red Army, more than 8.6 million soldiers who gave their lives in World War 2 (not counting the other 20 million Soviet civilians who were murdered) liberating eastern Europe (and saving the world) from the Nazis of the 20th century, have been desecrated and destroyed across Europe, in Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, with government approval or even by the governments themselves. Destroyed by the stupid and ungrateful ahistorical grandchildren of those they saved...Statues honoring the Heroes of the Soviet Red Army, destroyed, like history itself, so no satanists or Nazis might get "offended".In the US, statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson have been removed from public spaces in multiple states. Even a statue of Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, was removed from the New York City city hall in 2021. This historical revisionism and desecration of history and the memories of true heroes, some of the greatest men in the history of the USA, is bad enough, but it gets worse.Was Robert E. Lee a great man? Don't ask Wikipedia or MSNBC liars, read his own words for yourself. Read them, and ask yourself how many are not honorable and true. Thomas Jefferson? The author of the Bill of Rights, perhaps the greatest testament of liberty and equality in the history of the world? And BLM and LGBQT want to erase his memory? But Satan gets "free speech", Jefferson's FIRST Amendment, right?Ain't cha proud to be a 'Murikan?Robert E. Lee monument, removed from Lee Park in Dallas, Texas. I used to play in that park, directly under that statue, when I was a little kid.Stonewall Jackson statue and history being removed. Note BLM and ANTIFA "art" on the pedestal...Statue of Thomas Jefferson, the Father of Freedom of Speech, in NYC City Hall for 187 years - now removed. Because who needs to remember history, right?I am a Christian, and a Communist, which means, above all, an Internationalist and Egalitarian. . I find the idea of slavery repugnant. I consider every human being on this planet, who has not sold their soul and still posseses it to be my equal, no more no less. And I am willing to fight, and even die, for their rights and freedoms every bit as much as for my own. I have proven it. And, yes, I know, Jefferson and Lee and Jackson owned slaves. But if you want to criticize them for that, (and I'm not saying you shouldn't, or that I don't either) you must also ask yourself, and learn, and understand, who it was who founded and financed and profited from the modern slave trade over the last 500 years, in collaboration with the British monarchy and others, in the banking centers of the City of London, and who still does so to this very day.Know your history, and then get back to me. Then, we can talk about it. And FYI, in case you didn't know, the first masses of slaves sent from England to the Americas and the Caribbean weren't African, they were Irish. Look it up.Recently, the Iowa state government, under the guise of First Amendment freedom of speech and religion, allowed the Satanic Temple to place a statue of Baphomet inside the Iowa state capitol. At Christmas time. Is this somehow special and OK? IS IT?Apparently so, because Satanic statues have been displayed, with government approval, not only inside the Iowa or Arkansas state Capitols, in Detroit, in L.A, and who knows or cares in how many other places? Because it's already too many, and more than enough.When a Christian named Michael Cassidy destroyed the statue of Satan in the Iowa state Capitol building, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor vandalism, but the charge has since been increased to a felony "hate crime". For smashing a monument to Satan, the Antichrist, the embodiment of everything evil, the greatest enemy of Humanity and God. Soon, in the USA, in 2024, he will go to trial for this "crime", facing more than a year in prison, because it might have hurt some satanist's feelings. "Justice"? "Freedom"? You tell me.And understand this - down to the core of your being, to the very depths of your soul - the exact same people who are now today tearing down the monuments to the Red Army Heroes who saved Humanity from the Nazis of the 20th century, are now the Nazis of the 21st century, and they are the ones who are literally putting up the monuments to Satan in the seats of their political power. Today.Understand it, because it's real, right here, right now. Don't pretend you don't see it, don't even try to look away. Because it's as obvious as the nose on your face, or the horns on the goat-headed monument to Satan at your state Capitol. Those little kids in that statue could be yours. That's the whole idea behind it. Exactly. Deal with it accordingly. At least as well as Michael Cassidy did.Maybe it's already too late to save this world, but the only way we can save our own souls is by doing everything we can to try to save it, and all the good people in it, like the innocent little kids in that statue. Maybe we can do it, if we try as best we can. So, let's try.

