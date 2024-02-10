International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/two-russian-tu-95ms-missile-carriers-fly-near-alaska---mod-1116708628.html
Two Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Near Alaska - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Near Alaska - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-02-10T07:27+0000
2024-02-10T07:27+0000
military
russian armed forces
alaska
bering sea
russia
russian defense ministry
tu-95ms
su-30sm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095895040_0:69:1477:900_1920x0_80_0_0_989805548be932003eb1da741084ee90.jpg
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska. The flight lasted over seven hours," the ministry said in a statement. The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-30SM jets, the ministry said.Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian Air Force aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of airspace use.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220823/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---video-1099890978.html
alaska
bering sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095895040_186:0:1401:911_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a26dcb37f90e5d1362ef6d12d6e52a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tu-95ms missile carriers, russian defense ministry
tu-95ms missile carriers, russian defense ministry

Two Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Near Alaska - MoD

07:27 GMT 10.02.2024
© Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankTu-95MS Russian strategic bomber-missile carrier
Tu-95MS Russian strategic bomber-missile carrier - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2024
© Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska. The flight lasted over seven hours," the ministry said in a statement.
The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-30SM jets, the ministry said.
Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean.
Tu-95MS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
Military
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
23 August 2022, 10:09 GMT
All flights of the Russian Air Force aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of airspace use.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала