Two Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Near Alaska - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska. The flight lasted over seven hours," the ministry said in a statement. The missile carriers were accompanied by Su-30SM jets, the ministry said.Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian Air Force aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of airspace use.

