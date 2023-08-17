https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russias-tu-95-bombers-to-double-power-capacity-in-2023-1112680416.html
The power capacity of Russia's Tu-95 strategic bombers will be doubled in 2023, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov said on Thursday.
"Thanks to the technical, technological equipment of the Kuznetsov enterprise [part of Russia's United Engine Corporation], we provide almost the entire production of the state defense order. The combat power of our strategic bombers under the Tu-95 program will be doubled this year thanks to Kuznetsov," Bocharov told reporters during his visit to the enterprise in the Russian city of Samara. The minister also recalled the production of the new Tu-160M aircraft. The official noted that the Kuznetsov company has "turned Samara into an aviation cluster." United Engine Corporation Head Vadim Badekha told reporters that the enterprise had been solving the most serious problems from the first day of its existence. The Tu-95MS strategic bombers are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of the Russian nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.
Russia's Tu-95 Bombers to Double Power Capacity in 2023
SAMARA (Sputnik) - The power capacity of Russia's Tu-95 strategic bombers will be doubled in 2023, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov said on Thursday.
"Thanks to the technical, technological equipment of the Kuznetsov enterprise [part of Russia's United Engine Corporation], we provide almost the entire production of the state defense order. The combat power of our strategic bombers under the Tu-95
program will be doubled this year thanks to Kuznetsov," Bocharov told reporters during his visit to the enterprise in the Russian city of Samara.
The minister also recalled the production of the new Tu-160M aircraft
.
"Of course, engines are also produced here, NK-32 [turbofan engines] of the second series. We already see reliability in this mass production, and the long-term programs provided by the Russian government have all been implemented," Bocharov added.
The official noted that the Kuznetsov company has "turned Samara into an aviation cluster."
United Engine Corporation Head Vadim Badekha told reporters that the enterprise had been solving the most serious problems from the first day of its existence.
"Of course, both spacecraft and long-range aviation do not stand still. We must not lag behind our competitors, and I can say with confidence that we are not inferior to them in terms of Kuznetsov products. Today, Russia's most advanced strategic missile carriers are equipped with the most modern, the most powerful and efficient engines, and they are produced at the Kuznetsov enterprise," Badekha stressed.
The Tu-95MS strategic bombers
are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of the Russian nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.