Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.
Kamikaze drones are designed to locate and engage targets. The use of such drones has become a growing trend in modern warfare, and their adoption by the Russian military reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of military innovation. These drones are primarily used to neutralize enemy targets, such as tanks, artillery, and other military assets, in order to support ground troops and reduce the risk of friendly casualties.
russia
The Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones or loitering munitions, during the special military operation.
Kamikaze drones are designed to locate and engage targets. The use of such drones has become a growing trend in modern warfare, and their adoption by the Russian military reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of military innovation. These drones are primarily used to neutralize enemy targets, such as tanks, artillery, and other military assets, in order to support ground troops and reduce the risk of friendly casualties.
