https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/watch-russian-precision-drone-strikes-on-ukrainian-hideouts-1116709353.html

Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts

Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.

2024-02-10T10:11+0000

2024-02-10T10:11+0000

2024-02-10T10:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russia

defense ministry

video

drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116709010_92:0:1335:699_1920x0_80_0_0_a41032801b45403b9126666661d153d3.jpg

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.Kamikaze drones are designed to locate and engage targets. The use of such drones has become a growing trend in modern warfare, and their adoption by the Russian military reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of military innovation. These drones are primarily used to neutralize enemy targets, such as tanks, artillery, and other military assets, in order to support ground troops and reduce the risk of friendly casualties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russia-develops-supercam-kamikaze-drone--1115831295.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Footage of precision strikes by Russian drones on enemy shelters in the Berestovoe area Footage of precision strikes by Russian drones on enemy shelters in the Berestovoe area 2024-02-10T10:11+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drones precision strikes, enemy hideouts