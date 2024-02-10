International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/watch-russian-precision-drone-strikes-on-ukrainian-hideouts-1116709353.html
Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts
Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.
2024-02-10T10:11+0000
2024-02-10T10:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russia
defense ministry
video
drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116709010_92:0:1335:699_1920x0_80_0_0_a41032801b45403b9126666661d153d3.jpg
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.Kamikaze drones are designed to locate and engage targets. The use of such drones has become a growing trend in modern warfare, and their adoption by the Russian military reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of military innovation. These drones are primarily used to neutralize enemy targets, such as tanks, artillery, and other military assets, in order to support ground troops and reduce the risk of friendly casualties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russia-develops-supercam-kamikaze-drone--1115831295.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Footage of precision strikes by Russian drones on enemy shelters in the Berestovoe area
Footage of precision strikes by Russian drones on enemy shelters in the Berestovoe area
2024-02-10T10:11+0000
true
PT0M42S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116709010_248:0:1180:699_1920x0_80_0_0_0b8570fd639d2201689b34cf2dc5367d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian drones precision strikes, enemy hideouts
russian drones precision strikes, enemy hideouts

Watch Russian Precision Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Hideouts

10:11 GMT 10.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones or loitering munitions, during the special military operation.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing precise drone strikes against enemy hideouts near the Berestovoye area.
Kamikaze drones are designed to locate and engage targets. The use of such drones has become a growing trend in modern warfare, and their adoption by the Russian military reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of military innovation. These drones are primarily used to neutralize enemy targets, such as tanks, artillery, and other military assets, in order to support ground troops and reduce the risk of friendly casualties.
Russia's Lancet drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2023
Military
Russia Unveils New Supercam Kamikaze Drones
27 December 2023, 06:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала