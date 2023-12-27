https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russia-develops-supercam-kamikaze-drone--1115831295.html

Russia Unveils New 'Supercam' Kamikaze Drones

Russia Unveils New 'Supercam' Kamikaze Drones

Head of Rostec state enterprise Sergey Chemezov told Sputnik about key advances in Russian military technologies and explained how they will affect the course of special military operation.

Russia has developed the Supercam loitering ammunition - a projectile highly protected against electronic warfare systems, the head of Rostec Sergey Chemezov told Sputnik.At present, Supercam, which also has a modification for battlefield reconnaissance, is undergoing extensive testing.The Rostec executive added that Supercam is "highly protected against means of electronic warfare" and that such drones are "difficult to suppress".Worst for Russia's Enemies is Yet to Come. Russia is improving the combat capabilities of the T-14 Armata tank and the worst for its enemies is yet to come, Rostec chief Sergey Chemezov told Sputnik. He added that the Armata tank easily trumps the Israeli "Merkava", which has been hyped as over-protected and in fact is no safer than heavy IFV - as can be observed during the Gaza crisis.Rocket Artillery Renaissance Russia will create the newest bicaliber MLRS "Vozrozhdenie" ( lit. "Renaissance"), full-scale production will begin in the first half of Y2024, Sergey Chemezov told Sputnik. He added that Vozrozhdenie will be produced on the basis of the Zemledeliye (lit. "Agriculture") remote mine-laying system, which "has proven its capabilities in the special operations zone." According to Chemezov, Rostec experts combined the features of the MLRS with the features of the remote mining system. As a result, they created a machine capable of both mass rocket launch and remote mine-laying. He said that the system has "a name that speaks for itself - 'Vozrozhdenie'".New Munitions & Guided Bombs Russia is creating a new anti-interference guided missile for MLRS systems, Chemezov told Sputnik. He added that the projectile is currently undergoing tests, including tests on real battlefields. At the same time, serial production is underway. The Russian defense industry is also improving the technology of guided bombs and extending their range. Chemezov also stressed that Russian guided bombs have already "generated a lot of buzz" by turning so-called "dumb bombs" (unguided) into guided smart projectiles. He added that Su-34 bombers regularly use guided bombs in the special military operation zone and have already destroyed "hundreds of Ukrainian military targets" using Rostec technologies.

