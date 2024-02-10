https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/watch-russian-uavs-eliminate-camouflaged-ukrainian-artillery--1116706998.html
Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery
Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian armed forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.
2024-02-10T06:05+0000
2024-02-10T06:05+0000
2024-02-10T06:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
lancet
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
d-30
drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116707875_86:0:1332:701_1920x0_80_0_0_9dbc50f72ca5fb9b045c38fb4bd67993.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.During the aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crew discovered two camouflaged US-made Ukrainian M777 howitzers and a D-30 artillery piece. They were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions. The drone operators eliminated the enemy equipment with a direct strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/watch-russian-t-90m-tanks-obliterate-ukrainian-positions-near-donetsk-1116701961.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116707875_242:0:1177:701_1920x0_80_0_0_db091d4740879ae1f9c76c5ae7e32d34.jpg
Russian troops, using a reconnaissance drone, spotted two camouflaged guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian troops, using a reconnaissance drone, spotted two camouflaged guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2024-02-10T06:05+0000
true
PT0M32S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian ministry of defense, zala reconnaissance uav, camouflaged artillery
russian ministry of defense, zala reconnaissance uav, camouflaged artillery
Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery
The Russian Armed Forces have increasingly turned to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special military operation. These drones are used for a variety of purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, precision strike, and intelligence gathering.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV
detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones
.
During the aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crew discovered two camouflaged US-made Ukrainian M777 howitzers and a D-30 artillery piece. They were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions. The drone operators eliminated the enemy equipment with a direct strike.