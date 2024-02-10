https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/watch-russian-uavs-eliminate-camouflaged-ukrainian-artillery--1116706998.html

Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery

Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian armed forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.

2024-02-10T06:05+0000

2024-02-10T06:05+0000

2024-02-10T06:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

lancet

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

d-30

drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0a/1116707875_86:0:1332:701_1920x0_80_0_0_9dbc50f72ca5fb9b045c38fb4bd67993.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.During the aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crew discovered two camouflaged US-made Ukrainian M777 howitzers and a D-30 artillery piece. They were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions. The drone operators eliminated the enemy equipment with a direct strike.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/watch-russian-t-90m-tanks-obliterate-ukrainian-positions-near-donetsk-1116701961.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian troops, using a reconnaissance drone, spotted two camouflaged guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Russian troops, using a reconnaissance drone, spotted two camouflaged guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 2024-02-10T06:05+0000 true PT0M32S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ministry of defense, zala reconnaissance uav, camouflaged artillery