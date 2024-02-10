International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian armed forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.During the aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crew discovered two camouflaged US-made Ukrainian M777 howitzers and a D-30 artillery piece. They were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions. The drone operators eliminated the enemy equipment with a direct strike.
Watch Russian UAVs Eliminate Camouflaged Ukrainian Artillery

06:05 GMT 10.02.2024
The Russian Armed Forces have increasingly turned to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special military operation. These drones are used for a variety of purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, precision strike, and intelligence gathering.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Zala reconnaissance UAV detecting camouflaged artillery guns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction with Lancets kamikaze drones.
During the aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crew discovered two camouflaged US-made Ukrainian M777 howitzers and a D-30 artillery piece. They were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions. The drone operators eliminated the enemy equipment with a direct strike.
