Israeli Warplanes Strike Airport on Damascus Outskirts - Russian Military
Israeli Warplanes Strike Airport on Damascus Outskirts - Russian Military
Two Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes at Al-Dimas airport near the Syrian capital of Damascus, a senior Russian military officer told a news briefing on Saturday.
"Two tactical F-35 fighters of the Israeli air force… fired four precision-guided air bombs at military infrastructure in Al-Dimas airfield," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said. The Israeli airstrikes caused material damage, the official said. The jets came from the southern Golan Heights and did not penetrate into the Syrian airspace.On 2 February 2024, the US Air Force launched a series of airstrikes against militant groups in Iraq and Syria. The attack was in response to a drone strike carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against US forces near Jordan the week before, which killed three American servicemen.
Israeli Warplanes Strike Airport on Damascus Outskirts - Russian Military

02:08 GMT 11.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes at Al-Dimas airport near the Syrian capital of Damascus, a senior Russian military officer told a news briefing on Saturday.
"Two tactical F-35 fighters of the Israeli air force… fired four precision-guided air bombs at military infrastructure in Al-Dimas airfield," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.
The Israeli airstrikes caused material damage, the official said. The jets came from the southern Golan Heights and did not penetrate into the Syrian airspace.
On 2 February 2024, the US Air Force launched a series of airstrikes against militant groups in Iraq and Syria. The attack was in response to a drone strike carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against US forces near Jordan the week before, which killed three American servicemen.
