US Base at Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Attack - Source

A US military base at the Al-Omar oil field in the Syrian eastern province of Deir ez-Zor has come under missile attack for the second time in past 24 hours, a local military source told Sputnik on Thursday

"Three loud explosions were heard from the US base area and a cloud of smoke was seen above it," the source said, adding that a US helicopter was flying above the base.The attacks started taking place not long after the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it remains unclear if there is any connection.Threats from US President Joe Biden to retaliate apparently did not impress the attackers enough to stop what they are doing, with rocket and drone strikes against US military bases in the region not abating.

