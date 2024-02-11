https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/orbans-advisor-says-hungary-trying-to-convince-eu-to-return-to-diplomacy-with-russia-1116719558.html
Orban’s Advisor Says Hungary Trying to Convince EU to Return to Diplomacy With Russia
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Political Director of PM Viktor Orban, said that Hungary is trying to persuade member states of the EU to return to the diplomatic dialogue with Moscow.
"Our position has remained the same for many years: there can be no military solution on the battlefield. We must return to diplomacy. We are trying to convince our allies of this in Brussels and elsewhere," Orban said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Exxpress. At the same time, he noted that although Russia began its special operation in Ukraine, the West continues to fuel the conflict.In his opinion, the US, the EU and Russia will finally conclude a long-term agreement to resolve the tensions.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Political Director of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said on Saturday that Hungary is trying to persuade member states of the European Union to return to the diplomatic dialogue with Moscow.
"Our position has remained the same for many years: there can be no military solution on the battlefield. We must return to diplomacy. We are trying to convince our allies of this in Brussels and elsewhere," Orban said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Exxpress.
At the same time, he noted that although Russia began its special operation in Ukraine, the West continues to fuel the conflict.
"We do not consider this a good idea, because this path will either lead to the collapse of the Ukrainian army or to an escalation that will lead to a third world war. In short, the Hungarian and Russian positions differ for obvious reasons. But we also believe that the West bears responsibility," Orban said.
In his opinion, the US, the EU and Russia will finally conclude a long-term agreement to resolve the tensions.