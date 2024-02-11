https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/orbans-advisor-says-hungary-trying-to-convince-eu-to-return-to-diplomacy-with-russia-1116719558.html

Orban’s Advisor Says Hungary Trying to Convince EU to Return to Diplomacy With Russia

Orban’s Advisor Says Hungary Trying to Convince EU to Return to Diplomacy With Russia

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Political Director of PM Viktor Orban, said that Hungary is trying to persuade member states of the EU to return to the diplomatic dialogue with Moscow.

2024-02-11T04:29+0000

2024-02-11T04:29+0000

2024-02-11T04:29+0000

world

hungary

european union (eu)

russia

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115592092_0:0:2971:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_9192cbe728f727872d5f8a7cea4dc3dd.jpg

"Our position has remained the same for many years: there can be no military solution on the battlefield. We must return to diplomacy. We are trying to convince our allies of this in Brussels and elsewhere," Orban said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Exxpress. At the same time, he noted that although Russia began its special operation in Ukraine, the West continues to fuel the conflict.In his opinion, the US, the EU and Russia will finally conclude a long-term agreement to resolve the tensions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/hungary-will-never-take-part-in-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-says-hungarian-fm-szijjarto-1116706457.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

balazs orban, hungary russia relations, hungarian political director of pm viktor orban, eu diplomatic with moscow, the ukrainian conflict