Situation at Front is Very Difficult for Ukraine — German Journo
For Ukraine is now the most difficult situation on the front, wrote German journalist Paul Ronzheimer for Bild.
Ukraine now faces the most difficult situation on the front, German journalist Paul Ronzheimer has written for the Bild newspaper. A soldier in the Ukrainian armed forces (UAF) interviewed by the journalist said the army is experiencing an acute shortage of weapons and manpower."We urgently need mobilization, people obviously do not understand how critical the situation is," the soldier complained.Uncertainty and frustration are gradually consuming the country, and one thing is clear — Russia has the upper hand, Ronzheimer concluded.Yuriy Butusov, a former adviser to Ukraine's defense minister, said earlier that day that the Russian offensive had created a critical situation along the entire front line with the UAF.Butusov warned that Russia has a "huge advantage" in terms of equipment and manpower along the entire contact line and has gone on the offensive "practically in all areas." According to Butusov, Kiev not only left the UAF without supplies due to the delay in of mobilization, but also failed to properly manage arms production in the country.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian armed forces retained the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact in the zone of special military operations after the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Ukraine now faces the most difficult situation on the front, German journalist Paul Ronzheimer has written for the Bild newspaper.
"This is probably the worst crisis for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict in 2022," he stated.
A soldier in the Ukrainian armed forces (UAF) interviewed by the journalist said the army is experiencing an acute shortage of weapons and manpower.
"We urgently need mobilization
, people obviously do not understand how critical the situation is," the soldier complained.
Uncertainty and frustration are gradually consuming the country, and one thing is clear — Russia has the upper hand, Ronzheimer concluded.
Yuriy Butusov, a former adviser to Ukraine's defense minister, said earlier that day that the Russian offensive had created a critical situation
along the entire front line with the UAF.
Butusov warned that Russia has a "huge advantage" in terms of equipment and manpower along the entire contact line and has gone on the offensive "practically in all areas."
According to Butusov, Kiev not only left the UAF without supplies due to the delay in of mobilization, but also failed to properly manage arms production in the country.