Kiev's Bill on Mobilization: Throwing More Ukrainians Into Meat-Grinder

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has submitted an amended draft bill on mobilization to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. What's in the bill and how could it change the status quo on the battlefield?

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on January 30 that a new draft law setting out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and conscripts," was sent to the country's parliament.What's Behind the Timing of the Law?A previous draft triggered a heated debate in Ukrainian society, as it appeared to allow people with disabilities to be drafted — particularly 'group III' that corresponds to partial disability — as well as women. The legislation would also lower the draft age for men with no military experience from 27 to 25 and defined a wide range of punitive measures for draft dodgers.A new mobilization push came on the heels of Ukraine's failed summer counteroffensive, in which the Kiev regime lost 159,000 servicemen killed and wounded, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The losses sustained by Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) since the start of the Russian special military operation are estimated at 383,000 (killed and wounded), the MoD says.President Volodymyr Zelensky annouhced on December 19 that AFU commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny had asked for half a million new recruits to replace losses. Zaluzhny later rejected Zelensky's claim, saying that the military leadership had not requested a fixed number of new conscripts.In addition to losses on the battlefield, Ukraine has seen mass emigration of draft-aged men since the beginning of the conflict. What's in the New Draft Law on Mobilization?Could the New Draft Law Change Balance of Power on Battlefield?The new draft law in many respects resembles the earlier version, with the most unpopular clauses removed. But it is clear that the main thrust of the new bill is lowering the draft age and expanding the base for mobilization.The law ramps up control over the draft-age population and tightens the screws on draft dodgers in a bid to drum up as much manpower as possible. Zaluzhny's article in the Economist last November indicates that the AFU was considering launching a new counteroffensive this spring. Presently, however, the country appears to have gone on the defensive with Zelensky announcing the creation of a three-tiered defense along the existing line of contact.Despite the EU adopting a new $54 billion package for Ukraine to fill gaps in the Ukrainian government's budget to allow it to pay salaries and services, further US military and humanitarian aid for the Kiev regime remains deadlocked in the US Congress. Some US think-tanks suggest that the hefty package could be either substantially diminished or "killed" altogether.Kiev's Western patrons seem unconcerned by these obstacles as they push Ukraine to throw new lives into the conflict's meat-grinder in a bid to prolong the bloodshed. As European chief diplomat Josep Borrell declared in an article for France's L'Obs, reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine and a cessation of hostilities would be "a mistake." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Borrell's comments "monstrous". The West offers Ukraine nothing but further exhaustion and eventual destruction.

