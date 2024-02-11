https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/unrwa-to-face-budget-deficit-from-march---head-1116719684.html

UNRWA to Face Budget Deficit From March - Head

UNRWA to Face Budget Deficit From March - Head

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees will face a negative budget balance from March, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The UNRWA will face a negative budget balance from March, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.The problems came after more than 10 countries cut off funding for the organization amid Israeli accusations that the agency's staff were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on the country by the Palestinian Hamas movement.The UNRWA had earlier received information from Israel about the alleged involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 Hamas attack on the country, and decided to terminate their contracts.Russia confirmed its support for the activities of the UNRWA, which is a key structure for providing comprehensive assistance to Palestinians in the face of the unresolved refugee problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.It is wrong to collectively punish the UNRWA before properly investigating the involvement of some of its staff members in the attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.In a separate development, Philippe Lazzarini said that the organization could not confirm reports that Hamas infrastructure had allegedly been discovered under the UNRWA's main headquarters in the Gaza Strip.He added that during periods of "no active conflict," the UNRWA conducted inspections of its premises every quarter, with the last inspection completed in September 2023.On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had allegedly discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of the UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building, where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition.

