International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/unrwa-to-face-budget-deficit-from-march---head-1116719684.html
UNRWA to Face Budget Deficit From March - Head
UNRWA to Face Budget Deficit From March - Head
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees will face a negative budget balance from March, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.
2024-02-11T05:41+0000
2024-02-11T05:41+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
philippe lazzarini
palestinians
sergey lavrov
gaza strip
israel
finland
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116503916_0:0:3130:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_9ed5096406dd55f3ade315abb4f3a118.jpg
The UNRWA will face a negative budget balance from March, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.The problems came after more than 10 countries cut off funding for the organization amid Israeli accusations that the agency's staff were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on the country by the Palestinian Hamas movement.The UNRWA had earlier received information from Israel about the alleged involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 Hamas attack on the country, and decided to terminate their contracts.Russia confirmed its support for the activities of the UNRWA, which is a key structure for providing comprehensive assistance to Palestinians in the face of the unresolved refugee problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.It is wrong to collectively punish the UNRWA before properly investigating the involvement of some of its staff members in the attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.In a separate development, Philippe Lazzarini said that the organization could not confirm reports that Hamas infrastructure had allegedly been discovered under the UNRWA's main headquarters in the Gaza Strip.He added that during periods of "no active conflict," the UNRWA conducted inspections of its premises every quarter, with the last inspection completed in September 2023.On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had allegedly discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of the UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building, where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/twenty-humanitarian-organizations-urge-donors-to-resume-funding-for-unrwa-1116484030.html
gaza strip
israel
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116503916_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b09ba09d0b21a652159c168791159120.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees, budget balance, budget deficit
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees, budget balance, budget deficit

UNRWA to Face Budget Deficit From March - Head

05:41 GMT 11.02.2024
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIn this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015 file photo, a Palestinian school girl chants slogans during a demonstration against an UNRWA funding gap that could keep about 500,000 Palestinian students out of school this fall, outside the UNRWA Gaza Headquarters in Gaza City.
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015 file photo, a Palestinian school girl chants slogans during a demonstration against an UNRWA funding gap that could keep about 500,000 Palestinian students out of school this fall, outside the UNRWA Gaza Headquarters in Gaza City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2024
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
Earlier, the United States, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, along with other countries suspended funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
The UNRWA will face a negative budget balance from March, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK.

"From March, we will have a negative balance," the commissioner-general said, expressing hope that funding would resume.

The problems came after more than 10 countries cut off funding for the organization amid Israeli accusations that the agency's staff were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on the country by the Palestinian Hamas movement.
"We dismissed staff even before the investigation began. As an agency, we acted quickly and did everything we could at that stage," Lazzarini stressed.
The UNRWA had earlier received information from Israel about the alleged involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 Hamas attack on the country, and decided to terminate their contracts.
Russia confirmed its support for the activities of the UNRWA, which is a key structure for providing comprehensive assistance to Palestinians in the face of the unresolved refugee problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
It is wrong to collectively punish the UNRWA before properly investigating the involvement of some of its staff members in the attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
A Palestinian kid looks at he buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on October 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
World
Twenty Humanitarian Organizations Urge Donors to Resume Funding for UNRWA
30 January, 06:15 GMT
In a separate development, Philippe Lazzarini said that the organization could not confirm reports that Hamas infrastructure had allegedly been discovered under the UNRWA's main headquarters in the Gaza Strip.
"UNRWA is made aware of reports through the media regarding a tunnel under the UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza. UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders and as bombardment intensified in the area. We have not used that compound since we left it nor are we aware of any activity that may have taken place there … We are therefore unable to confirm or otherwise comment on these reports," Lazzarini said on X.
He added that during periods of "no active conflict," the UNRWA conducted inspections of its premises every quarter, with the last inspection completed in September 2023.
On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had allegedly discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of the UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building, where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала