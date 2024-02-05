https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/un-food-convoy-in-gaza-comes-under-fire-from-israeli-forces---head-of-unrwa-1116601360.html
UN Food Convoy in Gaza Comes Under Fire From Israeli Forces - Head of UNRWA
UN Food Convoy in Gaza Comes Under Fire From Israeli Forces - Head of UNRWA
A UN food convoy heading to the northern part of the Gaza Strip was shelled by Israeli warships, and no one was injured, UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Director Thomas White said on Monday
2024-02-05T13:04+0000
2024-02-05T13:04+0000
2024-02-05T13:04+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116478125_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6da4b891b1d499d01ddb150c222ee22.jpg
"Gaza this morning a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire - thankfully no one was injured," White said on X (former Twitter).On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/borrell-says-eu-has-not-suspended-funding-for-unrwa-some-member-states-increasing-support-1116578667.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116478125_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_045057d56fff0f386dbea9038ec73966.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
UN Food Convoy in Gaza Comes Under Fire From Israeli Forces - Head of UNRWA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UN food convoy heading to the northern part of the Gaza Strip was shelled by Israeli warships, and no one was injured, UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Director Thomas White said on Monday.
"Gaza this morning a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire - thankfully no one was injured," White said on X (former Twitter).
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people
and abducting around 240 others
. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion
into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,000 people have been killed
so far in the Gaza Strip
, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages
are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza
.