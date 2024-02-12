https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/aftermath-of-missile-hits-on-gazas-rafah---photos-1116740268.html

Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos

The ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict took a new tragic turn as Israeli forces launched missile strikes against Rafah, a town in the Gaza Strip, earlier on February 12

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that they had carried out precision strikes targeting the town of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of the town, Hamas said following the attack. According to a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the attacks left at least 67 people killed, while local emergency services continue removing victims from under the rubble of the wrecked houses.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the deadly missile strikes.

