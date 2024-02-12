International
Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos
Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos
The ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict took a new tragic turn as Israeli forces launched missile strikes against Rafah, a town in the Gaza Strip, earlier on February 12
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that they had carried out precision strikes targeting the town of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of the town, Hamas said following the attack. According to a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the attacks left at least 67 people killed, while local emergency services continue removing victims from under the rubble of the wrecked houses.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the deadly missile strikes.
Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos

13:31 GMT 12.02.2024
The ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict took a new tragic turn as Israeli forces launched missile strikes against Rafah, a town in the Gaza Strip, earlier on February 12.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that they had carried out precision strikes targeting the town of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of the town, Hamas said following the attack.
According to a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the attacks left at least 67 people killed, while local emergency services continue removing victims from under the rubble of the wrecked houses.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the deadly missile strikes.
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
1/6
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Rescue workers inspect the scene following Israeli strikes on Rafah.

Rescue workers inspect the scene following Israeli strikes on Rafah.
2/6
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Rescue workers inspect the scene following Israeli strikes on Rafah.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

People inspect debris and rubble in a building heavily damaged by the Israeli bombardment.

People inspect debris and rubble in a building heavily damaged by the Israeli bombardment.
3/6
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

People inspect debris and rubble in a building heavily damaged by the Israeli bombardment.

© AP Photo / Hatem Ali

Locals walk by a residential building destroyed as a result of the Israeli attack.

Locals walk by a residential building destroyed as a result of the Israeli attack.
4/6
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali

Locals walk by a residential building destroyed as a result of the Israeli attack.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Palestinian civilian salvages belongings after the strike.

A Palestinian civilian salvages belongings after the strike.
5/6
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Palestinian civilian salvages belongings after the strike.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Rafah resident sits in his house destroyed in the attack.

A Rafah resident sits in his house destroyed in the attack.
6/6
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Rafah resident sits in his house destroyed in the attack.

