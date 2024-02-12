International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/austin-admitted-to-intensive-care-unit-due-to-bladder-problems---doctors-1116737122.html
Pentagon Chief Taken to Intensive Care Unit Due to Bladder Problems - Doctors
Pentagon Chief Taken to Intensive Care Unit Due to Bladder Problems - Doctors
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been moved to critical care unit after being hospitalized with a bladder issue, doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said on Monday, adding that it is unclear now when the Pentagon chief will return to his duties.
2024-02-12T06:20+0000
2024-02-12T08:14+0000
americas
austin
pentagon
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb14ec82e510e452db88924c8ad9678.jpg
On Sunday night, the Pentagon said that Austin was again hospitalized for medical examination due to bladder problems. Later, the department said that Austin transferred his powers to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. "Tonight, after a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for supportive care and close monitoring," Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut said in a statement. The statement added that it is now unclear how long Austin will remain in the hospital. "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-defense-secretary-hospitalized-again-due-to-bladder-issue---pentagon-1116736322.html
americas
austin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf15754c755b4298f16c50be6337bbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, defense secretary, lloyd austin
us, defense secretary, lloyd austin

Pentagon Chief Taken to Intensive Care Unit Due to Bladder Problems - Doctors

06:20 GMT 12.02.2024 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 12.02.2024)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been moved to critical care unit after being hospitalized with a bladder issue, doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said on Monday, adding that it is unclear now when the Pentagon chief will return to his duties.
On Sunday night, the Pentagon said that Austin was again hospitalized for medical examination due to bladder problems. Later, the department said that Austin transferred his powers to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.
"Tonight, after a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for supportive care and close monitoring," Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut said in a statement.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
Americas
US Defense Secretary Hospitalized Again Due to Bladder Issue - Pentagon
04:15 GMT
The statement added that it is now unclear how long Austin will remain in the hospital.
"The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала