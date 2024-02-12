https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-defense-secretary-hospitalized-again-due-to-bladder-issue---pentagon-1116736322.html

US Defense Secretary Hospitalized Again Due to Bladder Issue - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Hospitalized Again Due to Bladder Issue - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was again hospitalized for medical examination due to bladder problems, the US Defense Department said on Sunday, adding that Austin would perform his duties while staying in a hospital.

On January 1, Austin was hospitalized due to complications following a surgical procedure to treat cancer. The US Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls for him to resign. Austin returned to performing his duties at the Defense Department on January 29. The statement added that Austin's deputy and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the White House and Congress, were notified of the hospitalization. "At this time, the Secretary is retaining the functions and duties of his office. The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required," the statement read, adding that Austin has all the necessary "unclassified and classified communications systems" to perform his duties in the hospital.

