Drugs for Western Pharma Firms Allegedly Tested on Mariupol Psychiatric Patients for Years
Rheumatological drugs had been allegedly tested for several years on patients of the Mariupol hospital's psychiatric ward with the assistance of Ukrainian officials, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
2024-02-12T02:43+0000
2024-02-12T02:43+0000
2024-02-12T02:43+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107843/74/1078437449_0:52:641:412_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc21751c1b7b53a9f01b11e8d4950c3.jpg
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration. The documents belonged to the psychiatric ward of the hospital and were drafted in 2008-2016. According to the initial inspection of the documents, it can be seen that certain drugs with numbers and without proper titles were tested on humans.The primary purpose of the research was to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in relation to the proportion of patients who achieved the response according to the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). In addition, boxes containing many ready-made envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with recipient addresses of laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States were found on the site of the hospital.
MARIUPOL (Sputnik) - Rheumatological drugs had been allegedly tested for several years on patients of the Mariupol hospital's psychiatric ward at the request of major Western pharmaceutical companies and with the assistance of Ukrainian officials, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration.
The documents belonged to the psychiatric ward of the hospital and were drafted in 2008-2016. According to the initial inspection of the documents, it can be seen that certain drugs with numbers and without proper titles were tested on humans.
The primary purpose of the research was to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in relation to the proportion of patients who achieved the response according to the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR).
Such companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celltrion, Novatris International AG, IQVIA, Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AbbottLaboratories, Covance, Merck KGaA, CentocorBiopharmaceutical and a branch of Samsung that produces medical equipment were mentioned in the documents.
In addition, boxes containing many ready-made envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with recipient addresses of laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States were found on the site of the hospital.
