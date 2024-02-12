International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/drugs-for-western-pharma-firms-allegedly-tested-on-mariupol-psychiatric-patients-for-years-1116735193.html
Drugs for Western Pharma Firms Allegedly Tested on Mariupol Psychiatric Patients for Years
Drugs for Western Pharma Firms Allegedly Tested on Mariupol Psychiatric Patients for Years
Rheumatological drugs had been allegedly tested for several years on patients of the Mariupol hospital's psychiatric ward with the assistance of Ukrainian officials, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
2024-02-12T02:43+0000
2024-02-12T02:43+0000
world
mariupol
astrazeneca
pfizer
samsung
drugs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107843/74/1078437449_0:52:641:412_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc21751c1b7b53a9f01b11e8d4950c3.jpg
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration. The documents belonged to the psychiatric ward of the hospital and were drafted in 2008-2016. According to the initial inspection of the documents, it can be seen that certain drugs with numbers and without proper titles were tested on humans.The primary purpose of the research was to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in relation to the proportion of patients who achieved the response according to the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). In addition, boxes containing many ready-made envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with recipient addresses of laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States were found on the site of the hospital.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220616/us-tested-neuromodulators-on-socially-vulnerable-ukrainians---russian-defense-ministry-1096382173.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russias-revelations-on-ukraine-biolabs-force-us-to-curtail-global-biowarfare-research-1114924367.html
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107843/74/1078437449_33:0:602:427_1920x0_80_0_0_a7bb56f28b59b93ba9c9f0f2cdc4ea58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drugs, us used drugs on ukrainians, ukraine drugs its people, illegal use of medical drugs, mariupol, ukraine russia fight for mariupol
drugs, us used drugs on ukrainians, ukraine drugs its people, illegal use of medical drugs, mariupol, ukraine russia fight for mariupol

Drugs for Western Pharma Firms Allegedly Tested on Mariupol Psychiatric Patients for Years

02:43 GMT 12.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Chen/Flickr / Pills
Pills - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Chen/Flickr /
Subscribe
MARIUPOL (Sputnik) - Rheumatological drugs had been allegedly tested for several years on patients of the Mariupol hospital's psychiatric ward at the request of major Western pharmaceutical companies and with the assistance of Ukrainian officials, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration.
The documents belonged to the psychiatric ward of the hospital and were drafted in 2008-2016. According to the initial inspection of the documents, it can be seen that certain drugs with numbers and without proper titles were tested on humans.
Brain Wallpaper - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Tested Neuromodulators on Socially Vulnerable Ukrainians - Russian Defense Ministry
16 June 2022, 15:32 GMT
The primary purpose of the research was to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in relation to the proportion of patients who achieved the response according to the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR).

Such companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celltrion, Novatris International AG, IQVIA, Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AbbottLaboratories, Covance, Merck KGaA, CentocorBiopharmaceutical and a branch of Samsung that produces medical equipment were mentioned in the documents.

In addition, boxes containing many ready-made envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with recipient addresses of laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States were found on the site of the hospital.
A member of the US Army Technical Escort Unit (TSU) demonstrates a hazmat suit as they show some of their response capabilities to chemical and biologicial operations in support of the US Department of Defense, federal, state, and local agencies 12 November 2002 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
Military
Russia’s Revelations on Ukraine Biolabs Force US to Curtail Global Biowarfare Research
13 November 2023, 14:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала