Russia’s Revelations on Ukraine Biolabs Force US to Curtail Global Biowarfare Research

Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops began to shed light on the dramatic extent of US military-biological activities at dozens of facilities in Ukraine in the spring of 2022, uncovering work on a mindboggling array of deadly pathogens. Many of their findings have since been independently corroborated.

The United States was forced to scale back its global military-biological programs in the wake of Russia’s revelations about their extent, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops chief Igor Kirillov has said. “We managed to get through to many countries,” Kirillov stressed, saying Russia’s efforts to inform the world on US military-biological activities have prompted other nations to ask questions about “what the Pentagon is actually doing on their territories,” with its global biolab network.Kirillov and the RCBD Troops have spent 20 months briefing Russians, Ukrainians and the world community on the extent of the US military-biological programs in Ukraine, revealing work on a dizzying array of dangerous pathogens, from hepatitis A and E to typhoid fever, cholera, and a host of viruses, as well as programs seeking to utilize local flora, fauna and waterways to spread disease, including using pathogens which target specific ethnic groups. Along with Ukraine and Eastern Europe, the RCBD Troops also revealed the extent of American military biological research in other countries and regions across the globe, from Africa to Asia.Russia’s revelations, based on thousands of seized documents, also uncovered some of the minutiae of the intricate workings of bureaucratic mechanisms and US big pharma involvement in funding pathogen research, revealing, for instance, that a biotech company affiliated with a Hunter Biden-linked investment fund has engaged in research into quarantine infections that could damage countries’ agriculture. Independent reporting has subsequently confirmed these links, based on data found in Biden’s infamous lost laptop.Most Western officials and the majority of legacy media have refused to report on or independently study the thousands of pages of documents that the RCBD Troops have made publicly available regarding US military biological research in Ukraine.However, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland confirmed in Senate testimony in the spring of 2022 that there were “biological research facilities” in Ukraine, and expressed fears that these facilities might fall into Russian hands.

