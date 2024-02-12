https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/european-nato-members-know-russia-threat-rhetoric-is-a-lie---expert-1116744370.html

In his speech at a rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump appeared to double down on his previous insistence that all NATO members should follow the bloc’s guidelines and spend at least two percent of their respective gross domestic products on defense.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'" Trump said as he recalled an exchange that allegedly took place at some NATO meeting. "No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want."Trump’s statement, however, does not mean that the United States would not honor its obligations under NATO’s charter, argued Earl Rasmussen, retired lieutenant colonel of the US Army and an international consultant.According to Rasmussen, Trump is merely “sending a message” about him being concerned that certain NATO members are not paying their dues in full.NATO membership essentially provides the United States with a way to involve itself in Europe, “not just from the defense perspective, but also from their policies perspective, which I think is much more critical to us,” as Rasmussen put it.Rasmussen also suggested that by not paying their share of the dues in full, NATO’s European members signal that they do not really believe there is a military threat they need to be protected from by the bloc, which basically was the raison d’etre for NATO’s existence during the Cold War.“In my view, it's time to move past NATO,” he postulated, arguing that the bloc’s expansion led to “increased tensions with Russia resulting in a conflict in Ukraine,” not to mention NATO’s role in the “leveling of Libya” and the destruction of Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan.On the other hand, international relations and Russian affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow said he thinks Trump was serious about leaving NATO members to fend for themselves if they don't pay their dues.As Doctorow explained, NATO’s European members for a long time saw no need to ramp up their defensive capabilities due to understanding that “their own collective military capabilities were incomplete and inadequate without the full and active participation of the USA in their defense.”He also remarked that being a part of NATO means that his country, Belgium, “has a big bulls-eye painted on it” due to the fact that the NATO headquarters in Brussels would quickly become a target if a “European war with Russia” were to break out.

