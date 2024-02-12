International
North Korea Develops New Guided Projectile, Control System for MLRS - State Media
North Korea Develops New Guided Projectile, Control System for MLRS - State Media
A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system that contains multiple launchers which are fixed to a single platform, and shoots its rocket ordnance in a fashion similar to a volley gun.
The North Korean Academy of Defense Science has developed a new guided shell and control system for multiple launch rocket systems, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Monday. The academy has already conducted test firing of 240 mm shells to assess their accuracy, the report said. The development of the shells and its ballistic control system will "qualitatively change" the composition of the country’s multiple launch rocket systems, the report added.
north korea, mlrs
05:56 GMT 12.02.2024
North Korean MLRS system at parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party.
© Photo : Korea Central News Agency
The North Korean Academy of Defense Science has developed a new guided shell and control system for multiple launch rocket systems, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Monday.
The academy has already conducted test firing of 240 mm shells to assess their accuracy, the report said.
The development of the shells and its ballistic control system will "qualitatively change" the composition of the country’s multiple launch rocket systems, the report added.
