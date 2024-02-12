https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/north-korea-develops-new-guided-projectile-control-system-for-mlrs---state-media-1116737001.html

North Korea Develops New Guided Projectile, Control System for MLRS - State Media

North Korea Develops New Guided Projectile, Control System for MLRS - State Media

A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system that contains multiple launchers which are fixed to a single platform, and shoots its rocket ordnance in a fashion similar to a volley gun.

2024-02-12T05:56+0000

2024-02-12T05:56+0000

2024-02-12T05:56+0000

military

korean central news agency (kcna)

military & intelligence

north korea

koreas

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080738469_0:1:1264:712_1920x0_80_0_0_0c09292ef2e529233b6be5a1a659eee0.png

The North Korean Academy of Defense Science has developed a new guided shell and control system for multiple launch rocket systems, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Monday. The academy has already conducted test firing of 240 mm shells to assess their accuracy, the report said. The development of the shells and its ballistic control system will "qualitatively change" the composition of the country’s multiple launch rocket systems, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/north-korea-successfully-tests-cruise-missiles-in-submarine-launch---reports-1116456666.html

north korea

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, mlrs