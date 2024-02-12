https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/over-80-of-us-citizens-deem-biden-too-old-for-another-presidential-term---poll-1116738410.html

Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll

Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll

The incumbent 81-year-old US President, Joe Biden, is considered by 86% of Americans too old to serve another presidential term, a fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll showed.

2024-02-12T10:32+0000

2024-02-12T10:32+0000

2024-02-12T10:32+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

americans

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:3194:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6be478b9cfa2b91ec7bd941d61bf950b.jpg

That includes 59% of the people polled who said that both Biden, 81, and the 77-year-old former US president, Donald Trump, are too old to be the head of state and 27% who said that it was exclusively Biden who is too old for the second term in the White House. As for Trump, 62% think that he is too old for the job. That includes 3% who think that only the Republican front-runner is too old. Only 11% of the respondents said neither of the presidents, Biden and Trump, was too old to go for another term. The poll was conducted from February 9-10 among 528 adult US citizens with a margin of sampling error of 4.5%. Biden is the oldest sitting US president. If he wins the election in 2024, he will be 82 when he takes office, and 86 when he completes his second term.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/us-economy-worsened-during-bidens-presidency--poll-1116725877.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden, trump