International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/over-80-of-us-citizens-deem-biden-too-old-for-another-presidential-term---poll-1116738410.html
Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll
Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll
The incumbent 81-year-old US President, Joe Biden, is considered by 86% of Americans too old to serve another presidential term, a fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll showed.
2024-02-12T10:32+0000
2024-02-12T10:32+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
americans
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:3194:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6be478b9cfa2b91ec7bd941d61bf950b.jpg
That includes 59% of the people polled who said that both Biden, 81, and the 77-year-old former US president, Donald Trump, are too old to be the head of state and 27% who said that it was exclusively Biden who is too old for the second term in the White House. As for Trump, 62% think that he is too old for the job. That includes 3% who think that only the Republican front-runner is too old. Only 11% of the respondents said neither of the presidents, Biden and Trump, was too old to go for another term. The poll was conducted from February 9-10 among 528 adult US citizens with a margin of sampling error of 4.5%. Biden is the oldest sitting US president. If he wins the election in 2024, he will be 82 when he takes office, and 86 when he completes his second term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/us-economy-worsened-during-bidens-presidency--poll-1116725877.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc94fb94a3583da046eb3956b879a68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden, trump
biden, trump

Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll

10:32 GMT 12.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanVice President Joe Biden pauses while speaking at a labor rally, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in New York
Vice President Joe Biden pauses while speaking at a labor rally, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The incumbent 81-year-old US President, Joe Biden, is considered by 86% of Americans too old to serve another presidential term, a fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll showed.
That includes 59% of the people polled who said that both Biden, 81, and the 77-year-old former US president, Donald Trump, are too old to be the head of state and 27% who said that it was exclusively Biden who is too old for the second term in the White House.
As for Trump, 62% think that he is too old for the job. That includes 3% who think that only the Republican front-runner is too old. Only 11% of the respondents said neither of the presidents, Biden and Trump, was too old to go for another term.
This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2024
Americas
US Economy Worsened During Biden's Presidency — Poll
Yesterday, 12:50 GMT
The poll was conducted from February 9-10 among 528 adult US citizens with a margin of sampling error of 4.5%.
Biden is the oldest sitting US president. If he wins the election in 2024, he will be 82 when he takes office, and 86 when he completes his second term.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала