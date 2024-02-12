https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/over-80-of-us-citizens-deem-biden-too-old-for-another-presidential-term---poll-1116738410.html
The incumbent 81-year-old US President, Joe Biden, is considered by 86% of Americans too old to serve another presidential term, a fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll showed.
Over 80% of US Citizens Deem Biden Too Old for Another Presidential Term - Poll
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The incumbent 81-year-old US President, Joe Biden, is considered by 86% of Americans too old to serve another presidential term, a fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll showed.
That includes 59% of the people polled who said that both Biden, 81, and the 77-year-old former US president, Donald Trump, are too old to be the head of state and 27% who said that it was exclusively Biden who is too old for the second term in the White House.
As for Trump, 62% think that he is too old for the job. That includes 3% who think that only the Republican front-runner is too old. Only 11% of the respondents said neither of the presidents, Biden and Trump, was too old to go for another term.
The poll was conducted from February 9-10 among 528 adult US citizens with a margin of sampling error of 4.5%.
Biden is the oldest sitting US president. If he wins the election in 2024, he will be 82 when he takes office, and 86 when he completes his second term.