US Economy Worsened During Biden's Presidency — Poll
© AP Photo / José Luis VillegasThis combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party.
© AP Photo / José Luis Villegas
Subscribe
According to a poll by the Financial Times and the Stephen Ross School of Business at Michigan State University, a third of Americans believe that Biden's economic policies caused great damage to the US economy.
More Americans trust former US President Donald Trump's economic policies more than those of current leader Joe Biden, according to a new poll.
"The poll shows that 42 percent of Americans think Donald Trump would do a better job of managing the US economy, compared with just 31 percent who chose Biden," writes the Financial Times.
In addition, almost half of respondents — 49 percent — say that their money situation has worsened during Biden's presidency, only 17 percent of Americans said that their financial position has improved.
The survey was conducted online from February 2 to 5, among 1,006 registered US voters. The margin of sampling error was +/- 3.1 percentage points.