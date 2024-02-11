International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/us-economy-worsened-during-bidens-presidency--poll-1116725877.html
US Economy Worsened During Biden's Presidency — Poll
US Economy Worsened During Biden's Presidency — Poll
More Americans trust former US President Donald Trump's economic policies than the current leader Joe Biden, according to a new poll.
2024-02-11T12:50+0000
2024-02-11T12:50+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
americans
poll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109784488_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_74bac2815e1c0ba96722bf5c09b035ad.jpg
More Americans trust former US President Donald Trump's economic policies more than those of current leader Joe Biden, according to a new poll. In addition, almost half of respondents — 49 percent — say that their money situation has worsened during Biden's presidency, only 17 percent of Americans said that their financial position has improved.The survey was conducted online from February 2 to 5, among 1,006 registered US voters. The margin of sampling error was +/- 3.1 percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/almost-60-of-us-voters-believe-biden-in-mental-decline-ahead-of-2024-election---poll-1116610504.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109784488_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad065c98629ea7299a883db81f214b2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden's economic policies, americans trust former us president donald trump, joe biden
biden's economic policies, americans trust former us president donald trump, joe biden

US Economy Worsened During Biden's Presidency — Poll

12:50 GMT 11.02.2024
© AP Photo / José Luis VillegasThis combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party.
This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2024
© AP Photo / José Luis Villegas
Subscribe
According to a poll by the Financial Times and the Stephen Ross School of Business at Michigan State University, a third of Americans believe that Biden's economic policies caused great damage to the US economy.
More Americans trust former US President Donald Trump's economic policies more than those of current leader Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

"The poll shows that 42 percent of Americans think Donald Trump would do a better job of managing the US economy, compared with just 31 percent who chose Biden," writes the Financial Times.

In addition, almost half of respondents — 49 percent — say that their money situation has worsened during Biden's presidency, only 17 percent of Americans said that their financial position has improved.
VIce President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
Americas
Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll
5 February, 22:49 GMT
The survey was conducted online from February 2 to 5, among 1,006 registered US voters. The margin of sampling error was +/- 3.1 percentage points.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала