Rafah Invasion to ‘Complicate’ Things for Israel ‘Enormously’

Dr. Hassan Unal, a professor of political science and international relations at Baskent University told Radio Sputnik on Monday that Israel's bombing campaign and potential invasion of Rafah will "Complicate" things for Israel.

More than 67 Palestinians were killed, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a coming ground invasion in Rafah. While Netanyahu has promised that civilians will be given “safe passage” he has not indicated where the 1.7 million people may go.Dr. Hasan Unal, a professor of political science and international relations at Baskent University in Turkiye, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that Israel’s actions in Rafah will “complicate the situation for Israel enormously” noting that even its staunchest ally, the United States has expressed concerns publicly about the operation.The situation is likely to turn world opinion against Israel more than it already has, Unal argued.Unal also noted that an invasion of Rafah has long been a red line for Egypt, and it may cause them to leave the 1978 Camp David agreement, which would be “a big diplomatic blow to Israel and also to the United States,” Unal also mentioned that Saudi Arabia has already reportedly pulled back from plans to normalize relations with Israel.Moving forward, Unal said he does not see things moving in a better situation as long as Netanyahu and his government are in charge in Israel. “But if we talk about what needs to be done, that is clear.[...] you need a ceasefire. What the terminology is not terribly important, but then, you [need] a two-state solution.”But that will be difficult because of Israel’s settler policy, Unal argued. “[Israel] would have to take out many of the settler groups that have been, basically, sprawled around the West Bank and so forth. How are they going to create [a] viable corridor between Gaza and the West Bank territories in another question.”While the prospects for peace are “quite bleak” and haven’t improved since the Hamas October 7 attack, Unal noted that the event put the conflict “onto the world radar quite firmly” and that the situation is “not sustainable” for Israel.“You can continue to kill Palestinians all the time, but up to what point? The whole world is not pitted against you.”

