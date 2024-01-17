International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/over-one-third-of-us-voters-believe-austin-should-resign-over-health-problems---poll-1116235803.html
Over One-Third of US Voters Believe Austin Should Resign Over Health Problems - Poll
Over One-Third of US Voters Believe Austin Should Resign Over Health Problems - Poll
More than one-third of likely voters in the United States believe that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should resign due to recent health problems, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.
2024-01-17T18:45+0000
2024-01-17T18:45+0000
americas
us
pentagon
white house
lloyd austin
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116024689_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a041e05587dc6bbefc353a71a641b36.jpg
Thirty-four percent (34%) of likely US voters believe that Austin should resign, the poll report said. A plurality of respondents, 46%, think Austin should stay in his role and 20% are unsure, the poll report said. Austin was hospitalized in early January due to an infection, following cancer surgery in late December. The US Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls for him to leave his leadership position. One of Austin’s aides told emergency dispatchers to arrive without lights or sirens in an attempt to "remain a little subtle," US media reported on Tuesday, citing 911 call transcripts. The poll surveyed 1,077 likely US voters on January 10-11 and 14. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-defense-chiefs-hospitalization-scandal-reveals-biden-teams-total-incompetence-1116088459.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116024689_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d85f6ebd8d0ec4f74d8f938633687af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok
what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok

Over One-Third of US Voters Believe Austin Should Resign Over Health Problems - Poll

18:45 GMT 17.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
 US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than one-third of likely voters in the United States believe that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should resign due to recent health problems, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.
Thirty-four percent (34%) of likely US voters believe that Austin should resign, the poll report said. A plurality of respondents, 46%, think Austin should stay in his role and 20% are unsure, the poll report said.
Austin was hospitalized in early January due to an infection, following cancer surgery in late December. The US Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls for him to leave his leadership position.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
Analysis
US Defense Chief's Hospitalization Scandal Reveals Biden Team's 'Total Incompetence'
10 January, 00:07 GMT
One of Austin’s aides told emergency dispatchers to arrive without lights or sirens in an attempt to "remain a little subtle," US media reported on Tuesday, citing 911 call transcripts.
The poll surveyed 1,077 likely US voters on January 10-11 and 14. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала