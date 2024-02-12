US Senate Candidate's Campaign Says Biden Unfit for Office, National Security at Risk

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-senate-candidates-campaign-says-biden-unfit-for-office-national-security-at-risk-1116746594.html
Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as US president and his reelection may put US national security at risk, US Senate candidate Michael Hoover's spokesperson told Sputnik.
"American sovereignty, independence and national security is at stake," Hoover campaign spokesperson Hannah Ellithorpe said about the upcoming presidential election. "We have an invasion occurring across our borders, the weaponization of our justice system, and Biden has us engaged in multiple wars." Ellithorpe added that Biden is "mentally not fit" to serve as US president.Last week, US Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report on his investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents, in which he cited several instances of Biden forgetting key dates in his life and career, including his time serving as US vice president and the date of the death of his son Beau Biden. Following the release of the report, Biden delivered a speech defending his memory, but subsequently mixed up Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as the leader of Mexico and became upset after reporters questioned whether his memory had gotten worse with age. Moreover, former President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the US justice system to go after him to stop him from running for office. He faces federal court cases related to his alleged role in the riot at the US Capitol in 2021 and for allegedly mishandling classified documents.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as US president and his reelection may put US national security at risk through the weaponization of the justice system and engagement of the United States in multiple wars, US Senate candidate Michael Hoover's spokesperson told Sputnik.
"American sovereignty, independence and national security is at stake," Hoover campaign spokesperson Hannah Ellithorpe said about the upcoming presidential election. "We have an invasion occurring across our borders, the weaponization of our justice system, and Biden has us engaged in multiple wars."
Ellithorpe added that Biden is "mentally not fit" to serve as US president.
Last week, US Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report
on his investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, in which he cited several instances of Biden forgetting key dates in his life and career, including his time serving as US vice president and the date of the death of his son Beau Biden.
Following the release of the report, Biden delivered a speech defending his memory, but subsequently mixed up Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as the leader of Mexico and became upset after reporters questioned whether his memory had gotten worse with age.
Moreover, former President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the US justice system to go after him to stop him from running for office. He faces federal court cases related to his alleged role in the riot at the US Capitol in 2021 and for allegedly mishandling classified documents.