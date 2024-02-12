International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-senators-filibuster-in-opposition-to-95bln-ukraine-israel-aid-bill-1116748440.html
US Senators Filibuster in Opposition to $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill
US Senators Filibuster in Opposition to $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill
A group of Republican US Senators began filibustering on the Senate floor on Monday, amid disagreements over a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel.
2024-02-12T23:23+0000
2024-02-12T23:23+0000
americas
us
mike lee
rand paul
jonathan vance
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
"Talking filibuster begins in earnest this afternoon," Paul said in a statement via social media platform X. Later on Monday, the US Senate will consider further procedural motions to advance the legislation, which includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. Senators were able to speak for one hour each on the floor, delaying consideration of the bill. Senators Paul, Mike Lee, and J.D. Vance have delivered remarks in opposition to the legislation. Senator Thom Tillis also delivered a speech blaming his Republican colleagues for holding up an agreement to unlock amendment votes.Earlier on Monday, Vance sent a memo to Senate Republicans, contending that the bill could allow Democrats to attempt to impeach Donald Trump in 2024, if he is reelected and attempts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Vance and Lee will join entrepreneur Elon Musk in a discussion later on Monday to discuss the legislation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-senator-says-dems-congressmen-want-to-fight-russia-to-last-ukrainian-drop-of-blood-1116748296.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us filibuster, 95 billion supplemental funding bill, 95 billion for ukraine, us aid for ukraine
us filibuster, 95 billion supplemental funding bill, 95 billion for ukraine, us aid for ukraine

US Senators Filibuster in Opposition to $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

23:23 GMT 12.02.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of Republican US Senators began filibustering on the Senate floor on Monday, amid disagreements over a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel.
"Talking filibuster begins in earnest this afternoon," Paul said in a statement via social media platform X.
Later on Monday, the US Senate will consider further procedural motions to advance the legislation, which includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.
Senators were able to speak for one hour each on the floor, delaying consideration of the bill. Senators Paul, Mike Lee, and J.D. Vance have delivered remarks in opposition to the legislation. Senator Thom Tillis also delivered a speech blaming his Republican colleagues for holding up an agreement to unlock amendment votes.
James David Vance, US Senator from Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
Americas
US Senator Says Dems Congressmen 'Want to Fight Russia to Last Ukrainian Drop of Blood'
23:21 GMT
Earlier on Monday, Vance sent a memo to Senate Republicans, contending that the bill could allow Democrats to attempt to impeach Donald Trump in 2024, if he is reelected and attempts to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Vance and Lee will join entrepreneur Elon Musk in a discussion later on Monday to discuss the legislation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала