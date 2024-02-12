https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/us-senators-filibuster-in-opposition-to-95bln-ukraine-israel-aid-bill-1116748440.html

US Senators Filibuster in Opposition to $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

A group of Republican US Senators began filibustering on the Senate floor on Monday, amid disagreements over a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel.

"Talking filibuster begins in earnest this afternoon," Paul said in a statement via social media platform X. Later on Monday, the US Senate will consider further procedural motions to advance the legislation, which includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. Senators were able to speak for one hour each on the floor, delaying consideration of the bill. Senators Paul, Mike Lee, and J.D. Vance have delivered remarks in opposition to the legislation. Senator Thom Tillis also delivered a speech blaming his Republican colleagues for holding up an agreement to unlock amendment votes.Earlier on Monday, Vance sent a memo to Senate Republicans, contending that the bill could allow Democrats to attempt to impeach Donald Trump in 2024, if he is reelected and attempts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Vance and Lee will join entrepreneur Elon Musk in a discussion later on Monday to discuss the legislation.

