Western Pharmaceutical Companies Allegedly Used Infants for Testing Drugs in Mariupol
Infants were allegedly used by major Western pharmaceutical companies for testing drugs during experiments that were held on patients of the psychiatric ward of the Mariupol hospital, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
2024-02-12T02:59+0000
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration. According to the documents, babies were used for experiments conducted in the psychiatric ward of the Mariupol hospital. The list of patients who were administered one of the drugs included infants under one year old. The drug was also administered to children aged from one to 11 years.Such companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celltrion, Novatris International AG, IQVIA, Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AbbottLaboratories, Covance, Merck KGaA, CentocorBiopharmaceutical and a branch of Samsung that produces medical equipment were mentioned in the documents.
Western Pharmaceutical Companies Allegedly Used Infants for Testing Drugs in Mariupol
MARIUPOL (Sputnik) - Infants were allegedly used by major Western pharmaceutical companies for testing drugs during experiments that were held on patients of the psychiatric ward of the Mariupol hospital, according to documents seen by Sputnik.
These documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration.
According to the documents, babies were used for experiments conducted in the psychiatric ward of the Mariupol hospital. The list of patients who were administered one of the drugs included infants under one year old. The drug was also administered to children aged from one to 11 years.
Such companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celltrion, Novatris International AG, IQVIA, Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AbbottLaboratories, Covance, Merck KGaA, CentocorBiopharmaceutical and a branch of Samsung that produces medical equipment were mentioned in the documents.