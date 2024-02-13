https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/hardline-us-policies-after-ukraine-conflict-could-increase-risk-of-war-with-russia---think-tank-1116765982.html

Hardline US Policies After Ukraine Conflict Could Increase Risk of War With Russia - Think Tank

A hardline strategy by the United States after the resolution of the Ukraine conflict could make war with Russia in Europe more likely, the US think tank RAND Corporation said in a report.

“A hardline postwar US strategy in Europe could make conflict with Russia more — not less — likely,” the report stressed on Tuesday. Hardline policies, such as further military buildup in Europe, are unlikely to be necessary to effectively deter a Russian attack on a NATO country, the corporation emphasized. Such policies could increase the risk of conflict with Russia, the report highlighted. A “longer, more violent” conflict in Ukraine could have long-term and irreversible negative consequences for US interests, the corporation warned. The US has policy options to encourage Russia and Ukraine to pursue a ceasefire sooner rather than later, the report insisted.

