https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/russia-to-respond-appropriately-to-deployment-of-us-nuclear-weapons-in-europe-1109210949.html

Russia to Respond Appropriately to Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe

Russia to Respond Appropriately to Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe

Russia will respond accordingly to the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2023-04-06T14:17+0000

2023-04-06T14:17+0000

2023-04-06T14:22+0000

russia

kremlin

moscow

nuclear arms

arms race

nuclear weapons

europe

us

belarus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:0:3153:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_9e28e00330fda2d5996663edbaa7f4a3.jpg

"It does cause concern," Peskov said, commenting on whether the fact of the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe causes concern in the Kremlin, adding that Russia will respond appropriately.Speaking about the behavior of countries surrounding Belarus, Peskov said it is unpredictable and hostile, so Russia can not stay silent.The Kremlin's spokesman also noted that Russia and Belarus will continue working on the creation of a union state."The prime ministers of the two countries said [at the Union State’s Supreme State Council] that they really achieved excellent results over the past year, and this work will continue. That was the main thing," Peskov noted.Peskov added that Moscow and Minsk will update their approaches to security guarantees due to the development of the situation in the world."As the international security situation has changed we must update our conceptual approaches. And Russia, of course, should consider the possibility of providing security guarantees for Belarus as its ally and as a country with which we are in the most advanced form of integration," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/us-nukes-in-europe-where-are-they-stationed-1108844053.html

moscow

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, europe, nukes, nuclear weapons, belarus